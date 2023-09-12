Releases inspired by life

A DURBAN singer/songwriter, who is known by her stage name Yashna International, released her latest EP at the weekend. Yashna, 29, of Malvern, is a full-time musician.

She recently graduated with a diploma in contemporary popular music, songwriting and production from the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production, which was founded by Grammy-winning production duo Stargate. They produced hits for, among others, Neyo, Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Coldplay. Yashna recalled the moment she knew music was her future. “I think it was the moment I found both my voice and my feet. Nobody could stop me, even if they tried. If my hips were not shaking, my mouth was constantly moving and blaring out vocals.

“Thinking back, I probably sounded awful because I had not yet found my voice. However, I knew in the depth of my soul that I was created for something bigger. I was also heavily influenced by what the TV served me at the time.” Her speciality is R&B. “Whether I do pop, or amapiano the undertone of my vocals usually still possess an R&B essence. Millions of songs are released worldwide every day, so it is important to develop one’s sound and experiment, not only to push oneself, but to ensure that one is growing in one’s craft.”

Yashna said since returning from LA, she had new music in the form of three EPs (extended play - a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single but fewer than an album). On her studies abroad, she said: “In the one year programme, we were placed in groups weekly and we had to deliver a song at the end of each week. The groups consisted of creatives from around the globe, while we were being mentored by some of the best creatives that the music industry has to offer. “To sum up, I am ready to share some of the brilliant music created in my time at the academy, by presenting it in the form of a 3-part EP series titled Song Around The World (#SATW).”

She said the three EPs that started releasing on September 1 are titled Emotions, Experimentals and Essentials. “They are set to release two weeks apart in September, with the first release being Emotions on September 1. I am releasing 13 songs in total." She said her EPs come from a personal space of inspiration.

The cover of the first of the 3-part EP was released by Yashna International. Picture: Supplied “At the end of June 2023, I was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. It was probably the wildest experience of my life. The nerves on the right side of my face stopped working. In that time, I was more reflective and I felt determined to come back stronger than before. That is when I got the ball rolling with the preparation of #SATW. “With my health being out of sorts, I found myself in an incredibly emotional state, and that is the reason for the title of my first EP being Emotions. The artwork precedes the music in that the image presented in it was taken during the unfortunate time; portraying me in all my vulnerability. “The music found on this project shares some of my deepest thoughts and feelings through heart shifting lyrics and melodies, flowing directly into the aforementioned. I am happy to share that I have since recovered.”

Yashna said Emotions included collaborators based in America, Finland, Brazil, Australia and the UK, with the sound rooted in an array of sombre genres. “The second EP is titled Experimentals. This is an EP curated for open-minded music lovers. Being a multi-genre artist, this EP is an ode to the experimental creative within. The genres on this EP range from pop rock to Brazilian funk. It is a flavourful compilation to say the least, featuring collaborators from Slovakia, Australia, Brazil and America. “The third and final EP is titled Essentials, which includes commercial songs that are easy on the ear, timeless and simply essential. It speaks on everyday life, love and relationships. It’s a perfect palette cleanser from the sombre Emotions and wild Experimentals EP. This project includes collaborators from Zimbabwe, Slovakia, America, Australia, Brazil and the UK.”

Raw Yashna said the majority of her music was birthed from a place of raw reality. “It could be stories of my own, or stories of others through my lens and perspective. It depends on how I feel at the time of recording the said song. It is important for my music to be relatable because that is how I fell in love with music in the first place. The music I used to listen to felt like soundtracks to my life. Being able to create and do the same for others is a powerful blessing as both a songwriter and an artist.