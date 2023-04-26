Sequel to hit film releases this week

THE second instalment of the hit Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1), is set to release in cinemas this week. Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2) is an Indian epic historical action-adventure film directed by Mani Ratnam.

It is the second of two cinematic parts based on the iconic novel Ponniyin Selvan. The first part of the film (PS1 in 2022) was about the early days of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman. The second part of the film tells the story of how he became the great Chola Emperor Rajaraja Chola I (947 CE – 1014 CE).

Elavarasan Varadharajan, the promoter of Kavin Media, which brings Kollywood/Tamil releases to South Africa, said the story of PS2 revolves in 10th century Thanjavur, with the Chola dynasty emperor Sundara Cholar (Prakash Raj) and his sons Adithya Karikalan (Vikram) and Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) who wish to expand their kingdom. “To do this, they lead conquests of Kanchi and Sri Lanka. What follows is a series of gruesome wars and seedy conspiracies underlined by power play. This culminated in a mysterious woman, Mandakini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a dual role) and her connection to the story remaining a mystery that only the second instalment will reveal. The film also stars Trisha and Karthik.” The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad and production design by Thota Tharani.