Soap opera gains new doctor

Actor and producer Razeen Dada has scored a role in the television series Binnelanders. Binnelanders is a South African Afrikaans soap opera set in and around the fictional private hospital Binneland Kliniek in Pretoria. The storyline follows the trials, trauma and tribulations of the staff and patients of the hospital.

Dada made his break as an actor and producer at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) last year with the screening of his short film, Identity. The former Mr India South Africa (2016), who was born and raised in Durban, is a qualified chartered accountant. “I was offered the role of Dr Michael Omar, a registrar, in mid-Jan. The character is being introduced and will evolve as the season progresses. I believe the turnaround time is quick at Binnelanders, so we should see Dr Michael Omar in action during the next few months,” said Dada.

He said at this stage, the character was evolving and being introduced to a largely loyal Afrikaans fan base. “It’s a huge honour to be on the set and performing with such phenomenal actors who have been veterans of the South African film industry such as Hykie Berg, Reynard Hugo, Clint Brink and Deon Lotz.” In October, Dada was in Cannes for an international co-production and entertainment content market event, which gathers more than 20 000 film and television industry professionals every year.

“We have several of our own projects at Dragon Productions (his company) completing development in February/March and we want to work with the best local and international film partners to take our films and TV series across the world. I have a great team and we are working full steam on our own projects and we aim to be filming in the second half of the year,” he said. In December Dada was in Mumbai for meetings, with a Bollywood stint on the cards. “I had several meetings with film producers and directors and we have a project in the pipeline. However, like any film projects, they take time, a lot of hard work and that special touch of luck.”

Dada was also cast in the TV series, Catch me a Killer. The filming wrapped up in January. “Catch Me a Killer is based on the book of the same name and tells the harrowing story of former journalist-turned-psychologist Micki Pistorius, South Africa's first serial killer profiler. The series is in post-production and should be aired later in 2023,” said Dada. * Watch Binnelanders weekdays at 19:30 on kykNET (DStv channel 144).