Sweet and savoury treats

A 6-minute chocolate cake, Boston Loaf, crustless mini quiches, sweetcorn fritters with cinnamon sugar and loads more. Feriel Sonday, a food blogger, shares recipes for quick and easy teatime treats. SWEET

*Chocolate cake in 6 minutes Ingredients Group 1:

1 cup flour 1 cup sugar 4 tsp baking powder

pinch salt Group 2: 1 cup boiling water

3 heaped tablespoons cocoa powder Group 3: 2 beaten eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence 1/4 cup oil Method

Mix each of the above in their own groups. Add the egg and cocoa mixtures together then, once combined, mix with the dry ingredients. Add it to a microwavable baking container and bake in the microwave for 7 minutes.

NOTES: * I wanted mine extra moist, so I only put it in for six and a half. * Add a double shot of espresso to the cocoa mix. * Dice up a Cadbury milk chocolate slab in the cake batter before cooking.

* Melt a 70% dark chocolate slab with butter and pour on top after the cake has cooled. * Full disclosure, that cake in the picture has all of the above. *Ring Donuts

Ingredients Dry ingredients 4 cups cake flour

1 cup castor sugar 4 tsp baking powder ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp fine salt Wet ingredients 2 eggs

4 tbs melted butter or Stork Bake 270ml Amasi 2 tsp vanilla essence

* Whip the above well and add to dry ingredients to make a soft, pliable dough. Add a bit more flour if it is too sticky Method Roll out the dough and cut it with a round cutter. Use a small nozzle to make a hole in the centre.

Deep fry in oil and drain on paper towels. Toss the ring donuts in hot sugar syrup until it’s well coated both sides. Sprinkle with fine coconut (or they can go without).

I got about 52 ring donuts out of the above recipe. *Boston Loaf Boston loaf Ingredients

60g butter 180g dates soaked in 1 cup boiling water with half tsp bicarbonate of soda (I used medjool dates. Remove the pits and cut up in smaller pieces) 200g dark brown sugar

300g self raising flour 1 egg 30ml golden syrup

60ml sultanas 1 tsp baking powder walnuts

Method Cream the butter and sugar. Add the beaten egg. Add the dates water, golden syrup and sultanas. Add the dry ingredients.

Spray spray and cook into a tin (like baked beans or creamed corn tins). Fill the tins halfway - not full as it will cook over. Put the tin upright in the oven. Bake on 180°C for plus/minus 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

Let it cool off completely before removing from the tins. Serve with butter *Milky Bar Almond Biscuits

Milky Bar Almond biscuits Melted butter, to grease baking tin 150g Nestle Milky Bar 125g butter, melted

225g (1½ cups) self-raising flour 125ml (½ cup) almond flour 115g (½ cup) castor sugar

1 egg, at room temperature, lightly whisked 1 tsp vanilla essence Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (thermo fan oven). Brush 1 baking tray with melted butter to grease. Melt the butter in a microwave. Set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly. Add the flour, sugar, egg and vanilla essence, and stir until well combined.

Roll the dough like a sausage in cling wrap, set in the fridge, or freezer until it hardens a bit. Cut in slices and put on butter greased baking tin. Add a few slivered almonds on top of the biscuits. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Set aside on a baking tray for 15 minutes to cool. Melt Milky Bar chocolate over low heat in a bowl in a pot with water.

Dip the biscuits in chocolate and let it set on waxed paper. SAVOURY *Mini Steak Mince Pies

Mini steak mince pies Ingredients 40 butter pastry shells For the steak mince filling

500g steak mince 1 onion chopped 10 cloves

10 all spice salt and black pepper half a cup of soaked sago (soak in water )

Method Braise the onion in oil. Remove the cloves and all spice. Add the drained and clean mince. Add the soaked and drained sago.

Add the seasoning and cook until it thickens. You can add a little water to loosen the filling. Make two slits on the top of the shells. Add the filling on 1 shell and cover with a cut shell. Bake at 180°C in thermo-fan assisted oven for 22 minutes.

NOTE: No need for egg washed pies. *Crustless Mini Quiches Crustless mini quiches 1 chicken fillet cut into small cubes

1 finely chopped onion 1 cup chopped small green peppers 1 cup chopped mushrooms

1 cup small cauliflower and broccoli florets, chopped 1 cup chopped baby spinach Garlic salt to taste

1 tsp crushed garlic Paprika, for sprinkling Dried Italian herbs, for sprinkling

Freshly grounded black pepper, for sprinkling Grated mozzarella and cheddar cheese for sprinkling Method

Braise onions in a little olive oil. Add all of the above veggies. Stir Fry until a little bit softened. Add seasonings. Set aside to cool off. For the liquid filling

1 big tin dessert cream 150 ml fresh milk (I used fat free milk) 4 Xlarge eggs.

Whisk all well. Method Spray spray and cook over a 24 mini cupcake or 12 muffins baking tray.

Add the cooked filling. Pour the liquid filling over it. Add cheeses and sprinkle paprika and Italian herb and black grounded pepper. You can add chunky chives and cottage cheese before adding cheese (this is optional)

Bake at 180 ° C for 20 minutes. Serve warm. *Sweetcorn fritters with cinnamon sugar

Sweetcorn fritters with cinnamon sugar Ingredients 1 tin (420g) creamed style sweetcorn 3 tbs sugar

5ml vanilla essence 1 egg beaten 500ml self - raising flour

Method Empty the content of sweet corn in a bowl. Add vanilla essence and sugar. Sift in flour and mix. Stir in a beaten egg. Either deep or shallow fry.