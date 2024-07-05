Teacher launches her second illustrated children’s book ‘Jinky gets a scare’

EDUCATOR and author, Natrisha Naidoo recently launched her second illustrated children’s book titled “Jinky gets a scare”. The book was published by Naidoo and the layout was done by Kim of Tango.

Her debut children’s story book was “Oopsie Whoopsie, Clumsy Lucie”. This book is illustrated by Michaela Pavelescu and is about a little boy who has a few bad habits. Jinky finally learns a valuable lesson on the need to be mindful about his cleanliness and personal hygiene. Naidoo, who is currently teaching overseas, was born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal.

“My inspiration comes from my joyful interactions with young pupils at schools I have taught in, both in South Africa and abroad.” Working with children from diverse backgrounds has given Naidoo widespread exposure to a variety of nationalities, cultures and language groups across the globe. “All children have a love for story books. As a teacher, I love for my students to be excited and passionate about books and knowledge.”

In the classroom, she uses dramatic tone and different voices for characters in the stories she reads to the children, which she found to be effective ways of enhancing their learning experiences. “I love working with children. They provide me with such stimulating conversations. I am inspired by their thirst for knowledge and storytelling.” Naidoo’s love for literature also began early in life.