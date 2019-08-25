Every thought that you put out carries energy. Picture: Pexels.com

Lifestyle - ​THE average human being has between 40000 and 60000 thoughts every day. People are able to control your movements, your actions and even your reactions, but no one has the ability to control your thoughts. You are the sole generator and supervisor of your thoughts. Every thought that you put out carries energy.

If you take a moment to think about what you would do if you won the Lotto, you would find yourself filled with excitement and enthusiasm (high vibration of energy) and if you were to think about a tragic moment in your life, you would be filled with sadness, fear or a sense of loss (low vibration of energy).

You will not have experienced either winning the Lotto or the tragic event while reading this article, yet your physical body would have experienced the feelings.

Therefore, every thought you send out, carries energy.

Energy moves like a figure 8. Therefore, every thought that you think moves out away from you, then attracts what you put out back to you.

This would show you how powerful you are in creating your own life. Whatever you focus your thoughts on, you will attract into your life.

If your thoughts are focused on illness, a lack of love or money; that you have too much to do and so little time - then that is what your life will reflect back to you.

However, if your thoughts are focused on your dreams, your goals and a deep sense of gratitude for what you already have, then that is what will expand in your life.

It is also essential to get in touch with your belief systems.

What do you believe about: health, money, men, women, relationships, work, etc?

If, for example, you believe that “women are nags” or “no matter how hard I work, I never have enough money” - then guess what you are attracting into your life.

If a belief system is not working for you, choose to eliminate it.

People are lucky because they believe they are lucky; they are loving because that is their belief; you get better when you believe the medication works.

So start inspecting your thoughts today.

Throughout the day, stop and ask: “What am I thinking?”

Begin to eradicate all negative thinking about yourself, the people around you and your circumstances. Eliminate gossip.

When you catch yourself engaging in negative thinking, replace the thought immediately with a positive one.

When setting goals, set goals that challenge you.

Then create a mental image of your goals.

See each one in as much detail as possible and see yourself as already having achieved your goal.

Do not allow doubts or images of failure into your mind.

One of the keys to using positive thought to create the life you desire, is gratitude.

Stay in a constant state of gratitude for all that you have and all that you are. Your time is now. You are the creator of your life.

Naidoo is a relationship coach and matchmaker. She helps singles, people in relationships and people who are divorced to create deeply meaningful relationships. More info at www.nextlevelup.co.za

