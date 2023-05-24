The Royal Show kicks off this week

The 2023 Royal Show opens Friday, May 26 and will run until June 4. This year the event - considered the country’s premier agricultural show - coincides with the Royal Agricultural Society’s 172nd anniversary.

It also marks the last year that the show will be held in its current form, and at its historical Old Howick Road Home in Pietermaritzburg. Terry Strachan, CEO of the Royal show, said the 2023 event looks set to be a grand and memorable occasion. “In terms of exhibitors, the Royal Show is 100% full and online ticket sales are proceeding well. This is sadly the last Royal Show in its current mixed entertainment form.

“Going forward, the Royal Agricultural Society will continue to host (at its new address in Hilton) a number of events annually but these will be focused on agriculture endeavours and be of short-term duration (three to five days each). It will be a totally different audience; far smaller but with a focused interest.” He said the logistical difficulties of hosting a large agricultural event in a heavily built up area had prompted the move to the Mount Verde Estate in Hilton, from next year. Strachan said historically the event sees between 115 000 and 125 000 visitors over its duration.

“Approximately 52% of Royal Show visitors come from the greater Durban area,” he said. Strachan said there were a number of highlights on the programme this year. These include: The dog agility show, as well as displays with animal interactions are popular with children. Picture: Supplied *Two National Livestock Championships : the Hampshire Down sheep breed, and for the first time, the Chianina cattle breed (an exceptionally large beef animal of Italian lineage).

*The KZN Youth Show, catering for school-going youngsters and students. This will take place during the course of the first weekend. Entry is open to all, and on the day, animals (cattle, sheep and goats) are loaned to participants. The Karkloof Zipline will be at the event. Picture: Supplied *Other agriculturally related displays of public interest include the Sheep and Wool Expo (with weekend sheep shearing demonstrations), an informative exhibit by the Milk Producers Organisation, the Honey Hall and the popular bird and rabbit sections. *A new format of the Crafts Hall will focus exclusively on the fine arts of cake icing, quilting and floral displays.