We have passed halfway through the year, and 2020 is within reach. It's a good time to review and plan. Picture: Pexels.com

Lifestyle - DAYS pass by so quickly and time becomes even more elusive. I nowadays tend to refer to time as a “gift” because sharing one’s time has become a real special offering. We have passed halfway through the year, and 2020 is within reach.

Can you believe we were just ringing in the new year and we are racing towards the culmination of another calendar year?

Much has transpired over the months (both personally and professionally) for all of us.

Therefore, this is a good time to look at our goals that we have set for the year and perhaps take stock of how we are doing in achieving them.

This is also a good time to review these goals, and celebrate the milestones to goal achievement that we have been successful at and also look at why we perhaps have not achieved some goals according to our plan that was set out at the beginning of the year.

* Stresses are a reality

We have to consider that the stresses of life are a reality and sometimes we may be met with unexpected pressing matters that can place speed bumps through the course of our goal achievement.

It is always necessary to understand why this has happened and then look at ways to move forward.

Just as within the corporate sector there are key performance indicators that are used in achieving outcomes - with a midyear performance review that takes place, so too it is important for us to be accountable for our personal goals. However, these personal goals can also include a professional spoke.

Unlike in the workplace where accountability rests with line managers, in our personal capacity we are responsible to ourselves for this accountability.

These personal goals should never make one unhappy or uneasy - it should not cause a negative impact in your life. Therefore, goals should be important to you. These goals should be yours and not to fulfil someone else.

* State vs goal

Often times, the lines are blurred with a state versus a goal. One way of thinking of change is to regard it as a movement from the “present state” (how things are now) and to a “desired state” (how you want things to be). A goal or outcome is something that one moves towards as a result of action.

Within my home, I like to review goals with my daughters on a quarterly basis. Of course, this means we look at the school end-of-term report and are able to then review where my daughters are at and work on the best strategies to move forward to achieve their true potential.

I also consider that maybe through the term there were some external factors that have impacted on the goal achievement and look at it holistically. However, I am wary that these goals are not exclusively mine - that my daughters want to achieve them. I also allow for the understanding that one cannot be too goal focused as this can be cause burn-out. There has to be a balance in order to achieve success.

Yes, my daughters do know that goals and achieving them are important but this is certainly not at the risk of their mental or physical well-being.

Remember that goals can be changed, reviewed and nurtured. Let us take a simple example - we set out with a detailed plan for our day (just one day) and yet we could be stuck in traffic (beyond our control) for an hour or more - which then totally offsets the plan that we had mapped out for that particular day.

Therefore, we need to understand that flexibility is important and that it is okay to stumble along the way. The most important factor is acknowledging the stumbling blocks and understanding how we can adjust to do things differently.

* Five principles of success

1. Know your outcome and map out the steps to achieve that specific goal. Have a clear understanding of what your goal is.

2. Take action. Take massive, consistent and relevant action to achieve the goal. Be sure not to burn out in the process. Strive to have a balance that includes time for self care.

3. Have sensory acuity. This means that we have to recognise what aspects of the goal path are working and what is not. Of course, if something is working to your favour then that is great - stick to that path.

However, if the particular path that you had mapped out is not working for you - then use this as feedback to change your strategy.

Remember that pursuing goals that are not fulfilling you are not goals that are serving you. Rather, these goals are not the right ones for you.

4. Have behavioural flexibility. This is closely linked to sensory acuity - simply stated, if something is not working according to your plan, then change the course of action! Do not stick with a plan if it is not producing the desired outcome. Rather be flexible in your approach and find another alternate, and creative ways in order for you to be more at ease when achieving goals.

5. Operate from a physiology and psychology of excellence. Always strive for excellence. Just the other day, I recall my dad reminding me that whatever path I choose - I should always strive for excellence.

The psychological approach: knowing that we may have fears or limiting beliefs that can hamper our goal achievement. We therefore need to install a positive mindset that will help us eradicate those negative emotions.

On the physiological side: goals should never be destructive to our physical health. Remember that balance with nutritious food, exercise, hydration, sleep and time spent with loved ones and on self care are an important part of pursuing goals.

* It is never too late

Although we passed midway through the year, it is never too late to take action. Be flexible in your approach and choose self-fulfilment during your goal achievement. A positive outlook and clearing our limiting beliefs is essential in breaking barriers and moving towards excellence.

Krsangi Radhe Dasi is an educator, public relations practitioner, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. Visit her blog: prabashneenaidoo.wordpress.com



