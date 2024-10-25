Tripe and Butter Beans Curry

2kg tripe
1 onion
1 tsp jeera seeds
1 star anise
1/4 tsp hing (counteracts gassy foods)
2 bay leaves
1 tsp turmeric
2 tsp dhania jeera powder
2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
3 tbs Dasari's Best Blend Masala
2 tbs chilli powder
1 chopped tomato
a handfull of curry leaves
2 cans of butter beans
1 stock cube of your choice
a tsp garam masala
Method
Clean, wash and boil the tripe until softened to your liking.
Fry the onion in little oil with jeera seeds, star anise, hing and bay leaves.
Add turmeric, dhania jeera powder, ginger and garlic paste, Bombay masala, chilli powder and braise for about 5 minutes.
Add tomato, tripe and curry leaves. Mix well with the spices and cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes.
Add the butter beans, stock cube and cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes.
Add water, a little at a time, when necessary and depending on how much gravy you like. Season to taste and sprinkle with a teaspoon of garam masala.
Serve with rice, fresh crusty bread, in bunny chows or roti.