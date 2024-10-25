Tripe and Butter Beans Curry

1 stock cube of your choice

Fry the onion in little oil with jeera seeds, star anise, hing and bay leaves.

Clean, wash and boil the tripe until softened to your liking.

Add turmeric, dhania jeera powder, ginger and garlic paste, Bombay masala, chilli powder and braise for about 5 minutes.

Add tomato, tripe and curry leaves. Mix well with the spices and cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes.

Add the butter beans, stock cube and cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes.