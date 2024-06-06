Tumbling to the top: Azaria Peyton Rajah achieves success in gymnastics

LITTLE Azaria Peyton Rajah of Hayfields in Pietermaritzburg is flying high. The 10-year-old recently received her level 2 KwaZulu-Natal colours in gymnastics.

“She was the only gold medallist in the Midlands region, scoring an overall 36.50,” said her mother, Prentheni Rajah. “Azaria was doing cartwheels from the time she could walk. However, we decided to develop her skills in a professional and safe environment at the Pietermaritzburg Gymnastics Academy when she was five years old.” Rajah, the owner of a transport company, said she and her husband Darren, the director of a health and safety company, share the responsibility of taking Azaria to practice.

“She faithfully attends practice twice a week. However, she practices at home every second she gets,” said the mother of two, who added that she was proud of her daughter's achievements. “I’m proud of many things in my life, but nothing beats watching my baby girl excel in what she loves doing best. I'm extremely proud of her achievements thus far. She has rapidly progressed in the sport, and her passion and determination to do better with each time she competes is overwhelming.” Azaria said she would love to be an Olympic gymnastics coach.