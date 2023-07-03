Warming up winter nights

Videhi Sivurusan, a celebrity chef, shares recipes for vegan comfort food recipes to warm up nippier nights. *Chunky Stew Pot

Chunky Stew Pot Prep time: 10 - 15 minutes Cooking time: 35 - 40 minutes Serves: 3-4

Ingredients For the Chunks 1½ cups (250ml+125ml) dried soya chunks

3 cups (375ml) boiling water 1½ tsp (7.5ml) salt 1 tsp (5ml) turmeric powder

1 tbs (15ml) garlic powder 1 tbs (15ml) onion powder 1-2 tbs (15ml - 30ml) chilli powder or mixed masala

A tbs each of coriander powder, cumin powder. 1 tsp (5ml) fresh garlic paste Add the boiling water and dried soya chunks to a medium-size pot. Let this boil for 6 to 8 minutes until the chunks are soft and you are left with about a ½ cup of liquid in the pot.

Turn off the heat. Add all the spice powders and garlic paste. Mix well. Remove the marinated soya chunks from the pot and then add a good splash of oil to the pot. Heat the oil on medium heat. Add the chunks into the oil and cook for 8 to 12 minutes. When the chunks are cooked and the masalas are fragrant, remove the pot from the heat and keep aside.

For the stew mix ingredients A splash of oil 2 cups finely sliced leeks

1 tbs (15ml) garlic paste A few sprigs of fresh thyme or a ½ tsp dried thyme. 1 large plum tomato diced

600g frozen stew mix (I used McCain’s), you may swop frozen for fresh vegetables as well. You will need diced potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas, broccoli stems, essentially any vegetable you like) 1½ tbs (15ml + 7.5ml) vegan stock powder ½ tsp salt

3 cups boiling water 1 cup (250ml) coconut milk (you may add the entire can if you like for a richer creamier stew) Sliced red chillies to serve for a bit of a bite

Method Add the oil to a big pot. Add the leeks and fry until soft.

Add the garlic paste and thyme. Cook it out for a few seconds. Add the tomatoes and let this cook for a few minutes. You may add a small splash of water to deglaze the pot. Add the vegetable stew mix, stock powder and salt. Stir it. Add the boiling water. Bring to a boil and let this simmer until the vegetables are cooked, about 10 to 12 minutes.

Add the coconut milk and simmer for a few more minutes. Now spoon in the curried soya chunks. Simmer for a minute or two. Serve hot with breads of your choice or as is. For a bit of a bite, serve with sliced red chillies.

*Thitha Tofu Masala Thitha Tofu Masala Preparation time: 10-15 minutes Cooking time: 30-35 minutes

Serve: 3 - 4 Ingredients A glug of oil

1 sprig curry leaves ¼ tsp mustard seeds ¼ tsp cumin seeds

1 large onion finely diced 500-600g firm tofu cut into blocks. 1 tbs (15ml) garlic and ginger paste

1 tbs (15ml) coriander powder ½ tbs (7.5ml) cumin powder ½ tsp (2.5ml) turmeric powder

1-2 tbs (15ml-30ml) Kashmiri chilli powder or mix masala salt to season 1 large green pepper – de-seeded and cubed

A handful of baby corn sliced into ½cm pieces 2 small carrots sliced 45ml tomato paste

2 cups (500ml) warm water 30ml low-sodium soy sauce ⅓ cup (80ml) coconut cream or milk

fresh coriander to garnish Method Add a good glug of oil in a big non-stick pan.

Add the curry leaves, mustard and cumin seeds. When the leaves splatter and the seeds pop, add the onions, tofu and season with salt. Cook this for about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring and turning the tofu around every now and then. Spoon in the garlic and ginger. Let this cook out for a bit.

Add the coriander, cumin, turmeric and chilli powder. Stir it. Add the green peppers, corn and carrots. Mix in the tomato paste. Pour in the water.

Cook on medium heat for about 5 to 8 minutes until the vegetables soften a bit and the water reduces. If the water dries out too quickly add more – a quarter cup (60ml) at a time. When the veggies are soft and you have a thick gravy add the soy sauce and coconut cream or milk. Allow this to simmer for a few minutes.

Garnish with coriander. Serve with sushi rice, rice or bread of your choice. *Creamy Vegetable Soup

Creamy Vegetable Soup Preparation time: 10 - 15 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 3 - 4

Ingredients A glug of oil 1 large onion finely chopped

1 tbs (15ml) fresh garlic paste 1 heaped cup chopped carrots 1/2 cup (125ml) celery stalks finely chopped

1 litre vegan stock *(see notes) 1/3 cup (80ml) cake wheat flour or substitute with gluten-free flour 1/3 cup (80ml) Vegan Flora margarine

1 tsp (5ml) salt 1/4 tsp pepper 1/2 tbs (7.5ml) fresh oregano finely chopped

1 tbs (15ml) fresh thyme finely chopped 1 tsp (5ml) fresh rosemary finely chopped 1 small red or green chilli sliced

1 can coconut milk or 1 cup of unsweetened almond or soy milk 1/2 cup (125ml) frozen peas (thawed) 1/2 cup (125ml) frozen corn (thawed)

3 tbs (45ml) nutritional yeast 1-2 red chillies sliced or chilli flakes to serve 1 1/2 cups uncooked vegan pasta screws broken into halves cooked as per instructions on the packet - keep aside.

Method Heat a large pot on medium heat. Add the oil, onions, carrots, celery, garlic and salt. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the vegan margarine to the pot. Once the margarine starts to melt, add the pepper, oregano, thyme, rosemary and chilli. Stir. Add the flour and mix, making sure the vegetables are covered in the flour. This mixture will be thick and sticky.

Slowly add the vegetable stock and mix until well combined. Stir the soup frequently, bringing it to a gentle boil until it starts to thicken. Keep stirring, making sure it does not clump or burn. Add the peas, corn, nutritional yeast and coconut cream. Cook for an additional 8 to 10 minutes on low heat. Stir in the pasta and serve warm with a sprinkle of sliced chilli.

NOTES: - Vegan stock. I used Ina Paarman vegetable stock powder. Mix 2 tbsp (30ml) stock powder with 750ml water. - This soup is thick. You may adjust the consistency by adding more milk.

- You may also add vegetables such as broccoli florets. *Stir-fried veggies with a miso peanut butter broth Stir-fried veggies with a miso peanut butter broth Prep and cooking time: 45 - 60 minutes

Servings: 4 Ingredients 2 blocks semi firm tofu (250g-300g)

⅓ cup (80ml) corn flour 1 tbs curry powder 3/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup oil for frying (neutral-flavoured) Method Cut the tofu into even bite size cubes.

Mix the corn flour, curry powder and salt together in a bowl. Place the tofu in the bowl and evenly coat with the mixture. Heat the oil in a pan. Add the coated tofu in small batches so they have room between pieces and don't stick.

Shake the pan every minute or two until the tofu begins to move freely, then use a spatula to flip the tofu to the other side. Continue to do this until all the sides are golden and crispy. Keep aside when cooked. For the stir-fried veggies A glug of oil

1 small onion chopped 1 tsp (5ml) crushed chilli (adjust to heat tolerance) 1 tbs fresh crushed garlic and ginger

250g mushrooms, cleaned and quartered 1-2 small carrot peeled and sliced A handful of green beans cut into 4cm pieces

1 medium red pepper cut into chunky square pieces A good handful of broccoli florets 4 bulbs Bok Choy rinsed and ends sliced off

Soy sauce to season (I use Kikkoman) Method Heat the oil in a pan.

Add the onion, chilli flakes, garlic and ginger. Cook for a minute or two. Add the mushroom. Cook until it starts to reduce in size. Add the carrots, green beans, red pepper and broccoli. Add a splash of soy sauce. Stir-fry for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are soft but still firm. Add the Bok Choy, a splash of soy sauce and stir-fry until it wilts. Remove from the heat when cooked.

For the miso peanut butter broth 4 cups (1 litre) water 1 tsp (5ml) Ina Paarman's veg stock powder

30ml low sodium soy sauce (I use Kikkoman) ½ tbs (7.5ml) black bean sauce ½ tsp (2.5ml) garlic

½ tsp (2.5ml) onion powder 1 tsp (5ml) rice vinegar 1 ½ tbs (15ml+7.5ml) smooth peanut butter (you may add more if you like)

¼ tsp salt (test taste for salt before adding) Method In a medium size pot, bring the water to a boil with the vegetable stock, soy sauce, black bean sauce, garlic and onion powder. Turn off the heat and let it cool for a bit. Spoon in the vinegar and peanut butter.

For the rice noodle Cook as per instructions on the pack. Note the serving suggestion is 50g to 70g (uncooked) per person. To serve: Divide the cooked ingredients into four portions. Place into deep bowls.