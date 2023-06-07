What to get dad

IT’S Father’s Day on June 18. You still have time to get the right gift for the special man in your family. Here are some ideas from online store Loot.co.za

The prices are as at the time of publishing and may change. FOR THE FANS * Top Trumps - Manchester City: This 2018/19 Manchester City FC Top Trumps pack is a must for any diehard fan, with fun trivia and stats (R99).

Top Trumps - Manchester City * Top Trumps - Liverpool FC 2018/2019: With trivia and fun stats on all the players from the current team. It features all your favourites from Milner, Van Dijk and Robertson, to the triumphant trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah (R99). Top Trumps - Liverpool FC 2018/2019 * Top Trumps - Arsenal: A new Top Trumps game featuring the leading players of Arsenal's leading Premier League squad and ladies' team. Rated on attack, defence, power and skill, as well as top trumps rating, this is a must-have for any Gooner (R99). TROIKA Keyring GOLF GTI 1976 with White LED Light: * TROIKA Keyring GOLF GTI 1976 with White LED Light: VW Golf founded the legendary GTI class in the 1970s. This keyring is made of solid metal casting, angular and distinctive like the first GTI (R389).

* The Class of '92: Extended Edition (DVD): Extended edition of the documentary about the Manchester United 'Class of '92' which consisted of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers. Covering the period between 1992 and United's European Cup win over Bayern Munich in 1999, the film highlights the players' highs and lows, while discussing the social and cultural changes which were affecting Britain at the time (R83). The Class of '92: Extended Edition (DVD) FOR THE GADGET GUY * EasythreeD X1 PLA Filament Mini 3D Printer: A consumer-grade 3D printer. It comes with its own slicing software, which was specifically made and it has a unique auto slice function based on your time and quality preferences. It is great for hobbyists and gamers who want to print their own figurines (R1 999).

EasythreeD X1 PLA Filament Mini 3D Printer * INTouch 10 000mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank (Black): It is a smart, portable, military quality solar panel design that provides high charging efficiency. It has a built in LED flash light (R481). INTouch 10 000mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank (Black) * Raz Tech Waterproof Portable Mini Bluetooth Shower Speaker with Mic (black): Microphone, hands-free answer and call, wireless bluetooth speaker playing audio files, with a super sucker function (R249). Raz Tech Waterproof Portable Mini Bluetooth Shower Speaker with Mic (black) *Parrot Laser Pointer Pen with Stylus: A multi-functional presentation tool to write, present or control touchscreens (R102).

Parrot Laser Pointer Pen with Stylus FOR BEER LOVERS *Larry’s The Force Beer Mug (420ml): It is perfect for a night at home with friends or family (R399). Larry’s The Force Beer Mug (420ml) *The Craft Beer Dictionary: An A-Z of craft beer, from hop to glass (hardcover): Get to grips with the craft beer revolution with this in-depth guide to the many complex terms and techniques, equipment and varieties that go into creating the perfect beer (R368).

The Craft Beer Dictionary: An A-Z of craft beer, from hop to glass (hardcover) FOR THE ASPIRING MIXOLOGIST * Gift Tribe Stainless Steel Cocktail Tool Kit Shaker (6 Piece): An easy place to start with this all in one cocktail set made from food grade stainless steel. It is classically designed and the shaker was tested by professional bartenders (R653). *The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book (hardcover): In official partnership with Downton Abbey and with 50 stunning photographs featuring stills from across the series and right up to the latest film release, this collection of 70 cocktail recipes is a toast to the glamorous world of the Crawleys (R347).

The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book (hardcover) FOR WINE LOVERS * VAGNBYS Swan Wine Aerator 7 in 1 - Silver SWAN Decantiere: A highly specialised, easy to use 7-in-one tool for wine lovers. It decants and aerates the wine instantly as you pour from the bottle (R679). VAGNBYS Swan Wine Aerator 7 in 1 - Silver SWAN Decantiere: * VAGNBYS Wine Purifier Set (Wine Funnel, Funnel Holder, Filters): This is a three-piece set for purifying and aerating your wine. It comprises a wine aerating funnel, funnel holder and wine filters (box of 20) (R149).

VAGNBYS Wine Purifier Set (Wine Funnel, Funnel Holder, Filters) FOR FITNESS/HEALTH FUNDIS * Threshold Sports Adjustable Dumbbells with Case: The ultimate addition to a home gym. Find the perfect weight for any exercise by removing or adding weight plates to the bars (R1 319). Threshold Sports Adjustable Dumbbells with Case * Kenwood BLM05.A0BK Accent Collection Personal Smoothie Blender (silver and black): It includes two convenient mixing bottles to go, one speed power (R615).

Kenwood BLM05.A0BK Accent Collection Personal Smoothie Blender (silver and black) * Techme M2 Smart Watch (Black): It will record your step, distance and calorie, which can help you to set the target resistance and resistant. Android/IPhone Smartphones compatible (R255). Techme M2 Smart Watch (Black) A GARDERNER’S CHALLENGE *Seedleme Bonsai Grow Kit (Acacia Karoo): This bonsai growing kit contains everything you need to easily and successfully grow your own masterpiece bonsai. It includes a bonsai planter pot, 3 x indigenous South African tree seeds for Bonsai, 3 x jiffy pellets, specialised bonsai potting soil growing medium and organic fertiliser, base gauze, and decorative pebbles (R259).

Seedleme Bonsai Grow Kit (Acacia Karoo) * Fragram Bonsai Tool Kit (7 Piece) R432. Fragram Bonsai Tool Kit (7 Piece) ON THE TRAIL * Lifespace 10-Piece Portable Camping Hiking Cook Set: A cooking set with wind guards (top and bottom) for camping and the outdoors. The lightweight set contains two pots, a frying pan, a plate, a kettle/jug with lid, a grip handle, an adjustable burner with screw lid, and a strap to keep it all together. Methylated spirits can be used to ignite and use the camping stove. The set is made of aluminium (R779).

Lifespace 10-Piece Portable Camping Hiking Cook Set * LK's Dop Stok: A handy drinks holder for the outdoors (R111). LK's Dop Stok * Basecamp Beach Chair Compact: The comfort of an indoor chair, outdoors (R429). Basecamp Beach Chair Compact FOR THE HOME CHEF

* Ibili Italia Pasta Maker Machine (17cm): R752. Pair this with the Italian Cookbook, a healthy pasta maker recipe book (paperback) (R226). Ibili Italia Pasta Maker Machine And a recipe book to make for a perfect gift pairing. Italian Cookbook For more ideas see the Father’s Day Catalogue on Loot.co.za