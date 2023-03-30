Whats On: a guide for the holidays

The Easter long weekend is upon us, while schools have closed and will re-open on 12 April. If you’re looking for ideas about what to do over the holiday period, consider these options. KIDS

* Flag Animal Farm hosts fun and interactive activities during the holiday period. These include a wolf interaction, a milking of the cow show, a reptile show and handling, pony/horse rides, tractor rides, animals feeds and a splash water park. There are also plenty of playgrounds, a bike track, a pirate ship, kiddies zip line and more. You can picnic or braai, or visit the coffee shop on-site. Flag Animal Farm is based 35 minutes north of Durban and close to Ballito. The farm is open seven days a week from 9am until 4.30pm and the splash water park is open daily for the holidays/weekends and public holidays in different time slots. For more information, visit Facebook: Flag Animal Farm. Reception 032 947 2018. Flag Animal Farm. Picture: Facebook * Mud Kids Holiday Club will takes place in Durban North from April 3 to 6 from 8am to noon. There will be sensory play and educational and outdoor fun by qualified teachers. It costs R180 per day or R600 for all four days. Book via Amy on 061 735 9134 or Tammy on 072 594 9333. * Dino Park SA will host an Alice in Dinoland Easter party. You will be able to take a walk with dinosaurs, photos with the Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland characters. Easter Missions and an Easter egg hunt will be held on April 9. The first session will be from 10am to 12pm and the second session from 12pm to 2pm. It will cost R120 per child. Families are welcome to dress-up as their favourite characters. Bookings via email [email protected] or WhatsApp 084 620 1644. For more information, visit Facebook: Dino Park SA.

Dino Park SA. Picture: Facebook OUTDOOR * Durban Walking Tours: There will be a four-hour-long kids activity tour on April 3 and 5. It is perfect for kids (and adults) from age 4 and upwards who want to learn more about nature and the environment and explore the sights of Durban. With plenty of information to learn, the tour is educational and fun. The tour costs R220 per person, which includes a bus and boat ride. Then on April 8 there is the Point Precinct walk, which includes going 30m under the harbour mouth through a tunnel throught to the Bluff to visit the gun emplacements and whaling jetway. This tour costs R275 per person. Book online at www.durbanwalkingtours.co.za or via email [email protected] For more information see Facebook: Durban Walking Tours Durban Walking Tours. Picture: Supplied * Outdoor movie night: Relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on the big screen on April 8 at 7pm. SKYREM Events will host a fundraising outdoor movie night at Park Square in Umhlanga. Profits from ticket sales to the event will be donated to the Umhlanga Women’s Association, a non-profit organisation focusing on women and youth empowerment, education, and service. Dress up in your best wizarding world gear and watch Harry Potter with your loved ones. Pack a picnic and carry your own camp chairs or pillows and blankets. Gates open at 5pm. Tickets are available at R90 from Quicket.

*Easter Themed Umgeni Steam Railway. All at Inchanga Station. Sun 9 April: 8.30am, 11am, 1.30pm. Ride a vintage steam train through the rolling 1000 Hills. And rumour has it that the Easter bunny might be hopping onto the trains with some Easter eggs. The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing with dozens of stalls offering family-friendly locally-sourced fare. There is also a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours; as will the model railway, Thomas & Friends, be operational in the Modeller's hut. For more information visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com Umgeni Steam Railway (​Inchanga Choo Choo train rides). Picture: FILE FAMILY * The Durban Christian Centre South will host Easter Wonderland from April 6 to 9 at 6pm nightly at the Bluff Eco-Park (55 Grays Inn Road). Enjoy Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a train ride to an Easter egg hunt in Fantasy Garden, a live stage production, Easter market and food stalls, and an outdoor coffee garden. The entry fee is R20 per person and R10 per car. Tickets are available on Quicket and at the gate (the online booking fee is R5 per person). Call 031 467 0457 or WhatsApp 081 563 6960. For more information see Facebook.

Picture: Facebook *People's Park Cafe at Moses Mabhida Stadium hosts a line-up of live music acts over the Easter long weekend, starting from Thursday, 6 April with Ashleigh J from 7pm. The restaurant also offers a breakfast special and a buffet special on some days. For more information see Facebook: People's Park Cafe Picture: Facebook *Popular musician Priya Boshoff will be performing live for two hours together with a double bassist and pianist at a family-oriented Easter Sunday buffet lunch at Willow Way Manor in Hillcrest, Assagay. Doors open 11am and buffet starts at 12pm. Buffet ends at 3pm. Live music will be from 12pm to 2pm. Adults R395 per person, children aged 3 to 6 years, R150 per child, children aged 6 to 12 years, R250 per child. Children under 3 eat free. Prices include lunch, live music performance and an Easter Egg hunt. Email for bookings: [email protected] * Handel’s choral masterpiece, Messiah, will make an Easter Sunday return to the Playhouse stage on April 9. It is directed by Ralph Lawson and will include a line-up of South African soloists, with the Playhouse Chorale performing under the direction of Juan Burgers. Tickets are available via Webtickets. For more information, see Facebook: The Playhouse Company.

The Bee Gees Night Fever. Picture: Facebook. * ​Relive the best of the 60’s and 70’s with Bee Gees Night Fever, a theatrical musical tribute concert showcased direct from Australia’s Showtime, who will be performing at the iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino from Friday, 31 March to Monday, 10 April. The Bee Gees were a musical group formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The trio were especially popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and later as prominent performers in the disco music era and are regarded as one of the most influential acts in pop-music history. Expect a spectacular production showcasing fan favourite disco hits as well as smooth 70s ballads, such as Stayin’ Alive, Jive Talkin’, You Should Be Dancin’, How Deep Is Your Love and many more from phenomenon vocalists who will recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies alongside an amazing live band. Tickets start from R295 from www.ticketpros.co.za For more information see Facebook: Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom FESTIVALS/MARKETS: The Durban Festival of Chariots. Picture: FILE * The 2023 Durban Festival of Chariots takes place on 7 April at the Amphitheatre on North Beach, for one day only. The festival will begin at 11am with conscious entertainment, a vegan and veg food fair, a kids carnival, arts and crafts, a cultural boutique, and free vegan meals. The Chariot Parade will begin at 3pm. Evening entertainment includes the drama The Divine Song by international director Bhaktimarga Swami, a fireworks display, and a sacred sound party, which will end at 9pm. For more information see Facebook: ISKCON Durban.