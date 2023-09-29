What’s on during the school holidays

THE school break will begin on September 29 until October 10. Here are some ideas on how to keep the kids busy and to get some holistic family time in.

OUTDOOR * South Coast 5km Wildrun: The KZN South Coast’s first 5km Wildrun – a fun, yet challenging obstacle course race – will take place at Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh on September 30 from 8am to 11am. It is a fun and challenging obstacle course with a kid-friendly option available. It will be a scenic run through Crocworld on a 5km course, which will include 10 major obstacles as well as many minor obstacles along the way, alongside a child-friendly 2km course. Competitors can look forward to climbing over walls, carrying logs, balance beam river crossing – and even dodging crocodiles. Each obstacle will have a chicken loop challenge for those who choose not to complete the obstacle. The cost is R50 per person and it’s free for children under 5. The price will give racers and teams access to the course at any time between 8am and 11am. They can complete the course as many times as they like. All entrants will get a 50% discount on entrance to the Crocworld Conservation Centre if they choose to visit it after the race. There will be a market on the day selling food and drinks. Participants can sign up for the challenge on the day. Follow Crocworld Conservation Centre, WildED or Cold Iron Crossfit on social media for updates. Wildrun at Crocworld. Picture: Facebook * Durban family picnic and kids carnival: The event will be held at Greyville racecourse on September 30 from 10am to 6pm. There will be live music and performances, and various kiddies activities. These include giant slides, adventure island, a foam pit machine, and a train ride. There will also be adults’ and kids’ activities such as: rodeo bull and go-kart. You can take along a a cooler box, folding chairs, a picnic basket (no bottles) and gazebo. Tickets from R130 are available at Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, USave, Online Computicket and Online Webticket.

* Train rides: The Umgeni Steam Railway will host train trips at Inchanga Station on September 30 at 9am, 11.30am and 2pm; and on October 1 at 9am, 11.30am and 2pm. Ride a vintage steam train through the Valley of 1 000 Hills – departing from and returning to Inchanga Station. The Inchanga Craft Market stalls will offer family friendly locally sourced fare. There will also be a food garden that will offer light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open to tour. For more information or to book, visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003. Umgeni Steam Train ride. Picture: ANA FILE * Kids activity tour/Durban walking tours: This guided tour will take place on October 5 and 6. The tour will take in interesting and educational aspects of the city’s natural and historical assets. Look and learn at the Botanical Gardens, ride the People Mover Bus to the Natural Science Museum, and then back on the bus to the Point for a boat ride around the Point Canals. Then it is back on the bus back to the cars at the Botanical Gardens. This tour is suitable for children from age 4 onwards. Booking is essential: [email protected]. For more information, call 064 542 0822 or 082 777 7073, or visit: www.durbanwalkingtours.co.za Kids Adventure Tour/Walk (Durban Walking Tours). Picture: Facebook * Natal Zoological Gardens: Enjoy the animals at the zoo, play putt putt, or cool off in the pool, splashpad and slides. An array of entertainment is on offer at the gardens in Pietermaritzburg. They are open from 9am to 4pm daily. The entrance to the zoo is R90 for adults and R60 for children (valid for the day). Braais and picnics are allowed. The splashpad and pool open from 10am to 4pm (weather permitting). The sessions are 2 hours and cost R70 per swimmer and R20 per spectator. Appropriate swimwear is required. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit: www.natalzoo.co.za

Natal Zoological Gardens. Picture: Facecbook * Flag Animal Farm: The spot has now added a dinosaur experience to its offerings of engagement with animals on the farm, reptiles, and splash water park among other highlights. The entrance is R64 per child. Adults will pay the same and all shows are included (wolf talk, milking of the cow show, and reptile show). The pony/horse rides, tractor rides and animals feeds each cost R15. The splash water park is R30 per hour per child. Families can enjoy the bike track, pirate ship, a picnic or braai, or the coffee shop on-site. The farm is open seven days a week from 9am until 4.30pm, and the splash water park is open during the holidays/weekends and public holidays in different time slots. For more information, call 032 947 2018 or email [email protected] Flag Animal Farm’s new Dinosaur addition. Picture: Facebook MARKETS Sunday market in Assagay. Picture: Supplied * The Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: Will be held on October 1 from 9am until 2pm. The Cunningham family will open their home as a venue for a craft market. More than 40 stalls will offer a variety of products. Their philosophy is that the items on sale are hand-crafted and/or are unique. The market will take place at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal. There will be light meals and refreshments on offer while you relax and listen to music. This boutique craft market provides a platform for the Clansthal Conservancy to raise funds for the conservancy’s projects in the area. For more information, email Liz Cunningham at [email protected] or call 083 556 8108.

* Buzz Market: The market is held at 38 Pitlochry Road in Westville every Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Find local gifts, organic vegetables, clothing, and treats, including brownies, biscotti, muffins and malva. For more information, email [email protected] * Glenwood Saturday Street Market: This pop-up market takes place on Saturday mornings outside Pizza My Heart in Glenwood. It offers fresh vegetables, coffee, and veggie burgers with giant mushrooms, which can be pre-ordered. For more information, call Kevin at 061 663 9430. * Sunday market in Assagay: The team from Macnut Farm (13 Lello Road, Assagay) started a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce. There will be locally produced fresh veggies, herbs, eggs, honey, plants and shrubs, baked goods, jams, pickles and preserves as well as meat products and frozen home-made meals, among others. It will be open from 11am until 2pm. Call ahead. For more information, call 031 7652572 or 074 603 0000

STAGE *Sue Cookes Dance Studio Production: This production, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, will showcases the choreography of Sarah Smith and the talents of dancers ranging in age from 3 to 20. The dance styles include ballet, contemporary, jazz and modern. Bookings through Computicket, or call 031 260 2296 or 031 260 3979. * A Tribute to Sugarman: Celebrate the music and life of Rodriguez at the Rhumbelow Theatre (42 Cunningham Road, Umbilo) from October 6 to 8. His songs include I Wonder, Establishment Blues and Sugar Man. The musical tribute will be performed by Barry Thomson and The Reals. Bookings through Computicket, or email [email protected].

At the movies The new Paw Patrol movie will release at cinemas during the holidays. Picture: IMDB * The Creator (Thriller, sci-fi, action): Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-Special Forces operative grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced artificial intelligence who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war, and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he has been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child. It stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe and Sturgill Simpson Releases September 29. * PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Adventure, animated, comedy): The PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into super villains. Releases October 6.