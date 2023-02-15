When dreams come true

FOR actor Kyle Clark, landing a role on the television series 7de Laan is the culmination of a childhood dream come true. Clark was born in Johannesburg and raised in Cape Town before moving back to the City of Gold.

“I attended Edenglen High School in Johannesburg and only passed my matric. Everything that I am right now is self-taught through experiences and throwing myself into uncomfortable situations,” said Clark. Clark started Clark Media seven years ago to support himself. He also runs a design and events company with his brother. He has worked in radio for three years and appeared in TV commercials. The social media influencer also hosts an Apple podcast called Switch on.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor from a young age. I was mesmerised by Backstage on eTV. I didn’t ever think I’d land an acting role as I fell in love with radio and TV presenting when I was young. So when I got the role as Dr Reddy on 7de Laan, it was nurturing a passion that existed a very long time ago.” Clark, 32, recalled the steps leading up to him being cast in the role. “I remember reading the script and the description of the character and thought to myself, ‘wow, I could actually do this’. I’m really good at shooting my shot and hoping for the best. I auditioned last October and started shooting early in November. It still hasn’t hit me yet, to be honest.”

Clark said Dr Sudesh Reddy was a charming and warm character who was based at Hillside Clinic. “He brings a loving nature on screen, and I resonate with that a lot. His modesty is remarkable, especially because he is so intelligent. However, he still brings a lot of quirkiness to the show, and you still get to see many moments where he is an absolute goofball. I knew I could do this is because he is a lot like me in so many incredible ways.” Regarding his plans for the future, he said: “We have Season 2 of my podcast coming out this year, which was an incredible win last year. I’m a new and fresh face on TV. Right now, I’m going to allow myself to grow within the craft. I love 7de Laan and I hope to be around for a long time.”