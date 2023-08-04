Women’s Arts Festival starts

FARAH Sayed’s journey towards poetry began when she was taught the art during her childhood. This was after having been exposed to the likes of ghazal, Qawaali and qhasida. Her works, which honour ancient cultures and feminine narratives, will be celebrated during the SA Women’s Arts Festival (SAWAF) at Durban’s Playhouse complex from August 5 to 20.

Sayed was born in Benoni in the East Rand in Gauteng and now lives in Durban. She referred to herself as a South African of Gujarati and Arab ancestry as she explained her poetry roots. “Poetry was taught to me in the form of ancestral and spiritual context. I fell in love with poetry from my childhood experience of being exposed to various forms of poetry, such as ghazal, Qawaali and qhasida.

“I was inspired to pursue poetry publicly after attending an art space gathering at DUT in 2017, where, for the first time, I met with other poets from diverse backgrounds.” Sayed said art was the language of all human beings. “It is an essential form of communicating through observing, experiencing, feeling and understanding. As a storyteller-poet, gardener and mother, my work focuses on the ancient, the feminine, and unearthing the strategically hidden narratives we as a society use due to shame and/or other coping mechanisms.

“I use my work with earth, womb, and pen to further investigate the relationship we cultivate through seed, birth and poetry. I am of the understanding that the world is made of various layers, as such, the mind, body and soil; the more we embrace our identities and belongings, the stronger our roots to build communities who can communicate and work together effectively.” Sayed said the Covid-19 pandemic had taught many people to look at how they would unite as an art community. “Supporting and making space for each other while being true to our identity and belonging. Poets and artists are living in exciting times, with endless opportunities presenting themselves both locally and internationally through various technology and social and multi-media mediums.

“Art is essential to life. It’s the foundation of what makes us human, and we are now seeing many poets and artists use their artistic gifts as business opportunities. Exposing our youth to the arts is vital to building communities who can essentially broaden their horizons within the context of exploration and exposure. Successful artists need to do the work of going to the youth themselves where youth exist to share what makes art and artists essential.” Lynda Bukhosini, the Playhouse Company’s chief executive and artistic director, said in a statement that as the founders of SAWAF, the Playhouse took its role of the festival’s custodians seriously. “In curating each year’s festival programme, our prime objective is to underline the incalculable contributions South African women bring to all aspects of our country’s well-being. We, as a team, put our collective skills and experience to bear in striving for excellence in the productions that are presented on our stages.

Actress Natasha Sutherland in Shirley Valentine. Picture: Rhyno Steyn “This year’s SAWAF audience can expect a roster of riveting live theatre, music and dance that shines a powerful light on what we as citizens owe to contributions of our country’s women. An in-depth community conversation session will add value to the festival’s performance components, and an exhibition of African art and beadwork that will run throughout its duration.” Some of the highlights on this year’s programme include: -Omama Abahlobisi Bomhlaba shines a light on the plight of a group of Esigodlweni seziNdlovukazi Warriors – the brave women from eThekwini’s community of informal traders who speak up for themselves. While telling their stories, the production broadens its scope to embrace issues that focus on the safety of women of KwaZulu-Natal. It will stage at the Loft Theatre from August 11 to 13 at 7pm. Tickets R100.

- Shirley Valentine, Willy Russell’s perennial one-hander, is a masterly portrayal of emotional isolation, leavened with wry, ironic wit. Trapped in a dreary marriage, Shirley, in her early 40s, confides in her kitchen wall while preparing her churlish husband’s tea. Then her life takes an upturn. Directed by Gina Schmukler, with Natasha Sutherland in the spotlight, this widely acclaimed production has a topical new relevance in the wake of Covid-19 and two years of lockdown. It will stage in the Drama Theatre from August 11 to 12 at 7pm. Tickets R100. - The Community Conversation will be held around the topic of mental health, with a panel discussion offering practical mental tools in better dealing with depression and anxiety. It will be held at the Alhambra Room on August 12 at 12pm. Admission free. - The poetry sessions feature, among others, Ewok, Thando Fuze, Xoli Vilakazi, Kush Mahleka, and Farah Sayed. It will be hosted by Nkululeko ‘Page’ Ngwenya and will be held on August 12 at 5pm. Admission free.