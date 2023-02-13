Woo your loved one this Valentine’s Month

Whatever your budget, there are a number of pocket-friendly ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day and the month of love with your loved one this year. If your budget is tight:

* RocoMamas (Westville Mall) is running their Triple Treat special during February. There is a starter (chicken strips or four bombs), main (beef or chicken American cheeseburger with fries) and a dessert (downsize classic waffle or any G-Shake). The three-course meal costs R139. For more information, visit their Facebook page: RocoMamas (Westville). Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World in Durban is running their Real Deal Special. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya * Suncoast’s Real Deal special is back from February until March 30. Get movies, meals, drinks and more for two for R290. The deal is available from Sunday to Thursday with eight restaurants and 38 meals to choose from. The restaurants include Calisto’s, La Rosa, Spur, Tiger’s Milk, Thava, John Dory’s, Ocean Basket and Nikos. There are also offers at The Barnyard, Milky Lane, Suncoast Spa, DNA and Krispy Kreme. For more information, visit www.suncoastcasino.co.za/offers/real-deal/ Zulumoon Gondola ride. Picture: Supplied * Zulumoon Gondolas: Take a gondola boat ride through the Point Waterfront Canal. The gondola boards at their dock at uShaka Marine World at the end of the Durban Point Waterfront. The boat ride is 30 minutes and costs from R280 per couple (depending on the package). For more information, visit www.gondolas.co.za/gondola-rides/.

If your budget has some flexibility * Butcher Block: The Romantic Valentine's Couples Treat runs from February 10 to 14. It is R499 per couple and includes a starter to share, a main meal and dessert. It also includes two complimentary glasses of Durbanville Hills red or white wine. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, call Hillcrest at 031 648 0040, On The Pier at 031 648 0019, Holiday Inn Express at 031 566 3547 or Sibaya Casino at 031 648 0040. * Archangel Ink (get matching tattoos or piercings): The Valentine’s special is throughout February. There are matching tattoos (up to 4x4cm) priced at R600 (R300 per person); matching piercings are R100 off two piercings; and 20% off all theme-applicable tattoos. Archangel Ink is situated on the Bluff. For more information, call 066 547 2493.

Higher budget A picnic and overnight stay at 305 Guest House (Amanzimtoti). Picture: Supplied * Picnic on the lawn and stay overnight at 305 Guest House (eManzimtoti), which has ocean views. You can watch the sunset as you sip on bubbly and spend time with your partner. The package includes a picnic set-up, a picnic basket with complimentary champagne, and one night’s accommodation for two people sharing in a luxury sea-facing room. The deal includes breakfast. It is priced at R2 800 per couple. This package is available in the afternoons from 2pm to 4pm. For more information, visit www.305guesthouse.co.za Dial-a-Picnic Durban is running a helicopter special. Supplied * Helicopter ride for two: Dial-a-Picnic’s Whisk Away Your Valentine special offers a 20-minute coastal helicopter flight for two at R4 500. You can add a gourmet bespoke picnic, which includes a full romantic set-up at the beach or park either before or after the flight, and a picnic basket. This includes champagne and rose petals. It is priced at an added R2 495. For more information, see Dial-a-Picnic Durban on Facebook or call Liezl Koekemoeron at 081 304 2804 or email: [email protected]