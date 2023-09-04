Workplace stress increasing

STRESS in the workplace, which affects employee mental health and well-being, is a growing concern in South Africa. According to a study by the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), one in four employees has been diagnosed with depression, and the country’s economic contributors aged 25 to 44 are most affected.

Juanita Ragbeer, a registered psychologist, said there were a number of contributing factors. The Durban-based psychologist has more than 11 years' experience in psychology and counselling. “Some of the main contributing factors for burnout include high work expectations, high levels of occupational stress, role conflict, low levels of participation in decision-making and a lack of resources and feedback from the company.

“Individual and organisational factors linked with burnout include work stress and anxiety; balancing work and personal life; long working hours; high workloads; poor working conditions; insufficient leave time; inadequate equipment; poor management support and low work satisfaction.” Poor mental health can also lead to burnout among employees, seriously affecting their ability to contribute meaningfully. Picture: ANA Archives In an article in May, Dr Renata Schoeman, a leadership lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) and psychiatrist, said more than 40% of all work-related illnesses were due to work-related stress. Schoeman said this resulted in increased absenteeism and presenteeism, which was the lost productivity that occurred when employees were not fully functioning in the workplace because of an illness, injury or other condition.

Asked if businesses underestimated how much mental health affected employees, Ragbeer said most businesses had actually started to pay more attention to the issue. “Businesses have started to prioritise the mental health of employees as a crucial determinant in their overall health and that poor mental health and stressors in the workplace can be a contributory factor to a range of physical illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. “In addition, poor mental health can also lead to burnout among employees, seriously affecting their ability to contribute meaningfully in both their personal and professional lives.

“Staff engagement and promoting good health and well-being are becoming priorities for businesses post the pandemic. The stresses of living alongside Covid-19 and the difficulties of new ways of working have taken their toll on many of us.” Ragbeer said the signs or symptoms of work-related stress could be physical, psychological and behavioural. Juanita Ragbeer. Picture: Supplied Physical symptoms include: fatigue; muscular tension; headaches; heart palpitations; sleeping difficulties, such as insomnia; gastrointestinal upsets, such as diarrhoea or constipation; and dermatological disorders.

Behavioural symptoms include: an increase in sick days or absenteeism, aggression, diminished creativity and initiative, a drop in work performance, problems with interpersonal relationships, mood swings and irritability, lower tolerance of frustration and impatience, disinterest and isolation. She said employees could look out for a number of indicators that they were mentally stressed. “Psychological symptoms include depression, anxiety, discouragement, irritability, pessimism, feelings of being overwhelmed and unable to cope and cognitive difficulties, such as a reduced ability to concentrate or make decisions.”

She said employers could help assess the mental health and wellness of their staff. “Be vulnerable. Being honest about your mental health struggles as a leader allows employees to feel comfortable when talking to you about mental health challenges of their own. Model healthy behaviours. Don’t just say you support mental health, show it. This allows your team members to feel they can prioritise self-care and set boundaries. “Build a culture of connection through regular check-ins. Intentionally checking in with each of your team members on a regular basis is important. Expect that the situation, your team’s needs, and your own needs will continue to change.

“Check in regularly, particularly at transition points. You can help problem-solve any issues that come up only if you know what’s happening. Communicate more than you think you need to. “Make sure you keep your team informed about the company's changes or updates. Clarify any changes in working hours and norms. Remove stress where possible by setting expectations about workloads, prioritising what must get done, and acknowledging what can slide if necessary.” Ragbeer said there were coping mechanisms that employees could use to help themselves.

“Evaluate your options. Discuss specific concerns with your supervisor. Maybe you can work together to change expectations or reach compromises or solutions. Try to set goals for what must get done and what can wait. “Seek support. Whether you reach out to co-workers, friends or loved ones, support and collaboration might help you cope. If you have access to an employee assistance programme, take advantage of it. “Try a relaxing activity. Explore programmes that can help with stress such as yoga, meditation or breathing exercises.

“Get some exercise. Regular physical activity can help you to better deal with stress. It can also take your mind off work. “Get some sleep. Sleep restores well-being and helps protect your health. “Practise mindfulness. Mindfulness is the act of focusing on your breath flow and being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling at every moment, without interpretation or judgement. In a job setting, this practice involves facing situations with openness and patience, and without judgement,” she advised.

Ragbeer said there were a number of free emergency lines that could help. These included: *The South African Depression & Anxiety Group - Sadag - 0800 12 13 14 *Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline - 0800 70 80 90