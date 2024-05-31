Young champions: Palmview Primary volleyball teams win big at Circuit Managers Cup Final

PALMVIEW Primary School in Phoenix recently hailed victorious in the Circuit Managers Cup Final for volleyball under-13 girls and boys. The event was held at Hopeville Primary School. The boys placed first and the girls came third.

The Circuit Managers Cup Final takes place every year in the Phoenix circuit in honour of Mahatma Gandhi. The girls team coach, Letitia Pillay, said that schools around the Phoenix north circuit were earlier invited to participate in the preliminary knockout rounds. Coaches Mervyn Moodley and Letitia Pillay with the under-13 girls volleyball team and principal, Dr Deshini Pillay “Our school managed to win all their games played against schools like Clayheights Primary, Woodview Primary, Olympia Primary and Sunford Primary," said Pillay.

She added that training was done after school or on Saturdays. “It was a proud moment knowing all the practice and time that went in paid off. The children were nervous but still did so well and as a coach, I am so proud of them." Pillay said the children would soon start practising for the Phoessa tournament that will be held in the third term.