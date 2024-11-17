Young musician Kurshen Chetty makes KwaZulu-Natal Youth Orchestra

TWO days after auditioning as a drummer for the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Orchestra, Kurshen Chetty got the call that he had been waiting for – he had made the cut. “To audition, I had to send a video of myself playing. After two days, I received an email to congratulate me on being accepted into the orchestra. I remember being nervous, while I waited for feedback. I had to compete against about 70 drummers who were chasing the same goal. After getting accepted, I ran to my mom to tell her. I was full of joy and excitement,” said Kurshen, 17, of Glenashley.

The Grade 10 pupil at Northwood Boys' High School said he started drumming at around eight. “I have been going for lessons with Mr Gareth Gale. He taught me everything I know, and he is truly a great teacher. I remember when I started out, it was challenging to hold the sticks, getting the timing right, and keeping on the same beats per minute. "As the years went by, it opened the creative side of me where I experimented with new songs, techniques and skills. I am part of the drumline, marimba band, war cry band, and brass band in my school and I play in my personal capacity.”

He enjoys learning new styles of drumming - from rock and old school to jazz, funk and more. “When you play a song on the drums or freestyle, you feel a sudden excitement and happiness. It’s like everything around you blacks out, and all your worries stop. It’s just you, your drums and the happiness of playing." This year, the drumline and school brass band travelled to Hoërskool Drie Riviere in Vereeniging to participate in the national South African School Band Association (SASBA) competition.

“We gave off our best and our drumline and brass band both placed second. There was also a solo category. This is where schools put their best drummers up-front and I came third for that." He said he wanted to complete his trinity grading, while continuing to learn new styles of playing. The trinity grading is an assessment/exam that is based on music or musical instruments.

Next year, he hopes to win the SASBA competition in the solo category. Kurshen also plays school cricket and rugby. He said his parents have always encouraged him to do his best.

"I truly appreciate everything they have done for me as none of this would be possible without them." After he matriculates, he wants to study electrical engineering. But the drums, he said, would remain his hobby. His mum, Charlene Chetty, said they got him involved in drumming to improve his hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills as they thought it would help his focus and concentration.