Young South Africans on their fashion choices for Diwali

YOUNG South Africans are embracing the spirit of Diwali with unique fashion choices, from traditional attire to modern twists, as they prepare for the Festival of Lights TeKayha Sukuram TeKayha Sukuram, 22 of uMhlanga, a final year Bcom accounting student and Zee TV Miss India South Africa 2023, will wear a pink lehenga that she "redesigned".

"I have altered the skirt into something completely different, into bootleg pants. I have added a long-sleeve coat to complete the look," said Sukuram. “I like wearing pieces that are unique. It is also fun and bright, which I think is perfect for Diwali.” She said the detail on her boyfriend's sherwani would match the colour of her outfit.

“I will get my nails done, probably in light pink, with a few jewels. I will do my own makeup and hair. Most likely, I will go for a soft glam look with rosy cheeks and some glitter on the eyelids, and I will keep my hair simple." Shiv Ramsander Shiv Ramsander, of the Bluff, who owns a production business, will wear a white kurta with a touch of pink. "My partner and I will match. As a guy, she decides what colour she will wear and I have to find the matching outfit and accessories,” said Ramsander.

He said he often ensured his hair was cut and styled because as a guy, grooming was important. Thiana Reddy Thiana Reddy, 21, of Merebank, a sales representative, will wear a lehenga. “My outfit is modern. It is not an ordinary lehenga. It is more of an outfit; a simple top with a short skirt with bright pink and a hint of green. I will not wear jewellery to keep my outfit simple. Is more about the celebration.”

She added that she was traditional when it came to Diwali. “I am quite traditional, especially with outfits as it is a way to celebrate our cultural and religious significance of the festival and it brings a joyous atmosphere during the celebrations." She said she looked forward to spending time with her family and indulging in sweet treats.

Raveshin Veerasamy Raveshin Veerasamy, 34, of Chatsworth, a portfolio manager, said: “I love dressing in traditional Indian wear. It gives me a sense of pride and identity, hence I will be wearing a yellow sherwani. I take pride in choosing an Indian outfit, as the colour, design or fabric needs to be to my liking, which is usually something trendy with a bit of bling.” He added that there was a stereotype that only females should dress up. However. young Indian males globally were breaking these norms. “More males are showing off their Indian attire on social media, embracing and flaunting it; showing how proud they are to be Indian. I am definitely one of those males,” said Veerasamy.

Mageshni Naidoo Mageshni Naidoo, 24, of Verulam, a teacher and make-up artist, will wear an "elegant white sari" that her mother gave to her a few years ago. "As we all know, Diwali or Deepavali symbolises the spiritual 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance'. White in Hinduism is a symbol of light, goodness, and beginning anew. Hence, I have decided to wear white as it reflects the light of this auspicious day.” She said she would do her own makeup and hair to enhance her natural features.

"My sister, Havashni Naidoo, is a nail tech and she will be doing my nails with Diwali-themed designs,” said Naidoo. Verushka Pather, of Khanya Designs, said the older generation opted for kanjivaram saris with silk materials, while the younger generation preferred floral and pastels. She added that a trending look among young women was lehengas with a buffon to give it a more modern Western look.

Rishay Nohor, a fashion and graphic designer, said: “Diwali 2024 fashion is all about blending personal style with the rich essence of Indian tradition. People are embracing outfits that feel both unique and meaningful, pairing heritage with modern touches. This fusion of classic and contemporary lets everyone celebrate the festival; looking stylish, while honouring the beauty of traditional attire.” Nohor added that some trends for women included fusion styles like dhoti saris, cape blouses, and belted lehengas - bringing together Western and Indian silhouettes; creating chic and comfortable looks. “There is a movement from heavy embroidery and beadwork to much subtler and statement pieces through the use of unique print designs. Some may embrace the use of organic floral motifs and paisley traditional prints.

"The biggest trend of 2024 is statement jewellery ranging from jhumkas and chokers to and maang tikkas." Nohor said men’s Diwali fashion in 2024 brought a rich mix of textures and colours, with velvet, silk, and jacquard kurta pajamas in deep royal blue, emerald, green, and burgundy adding a regal touch to traditional attire. “Asymmetric lightweight sherwanis are popular for those wanting a modern, comfortable edge, often paired with tailored trousers rather than the classic pajamas. Layering with Nehru jackets, waistcoats, or shawls in contrasting colours or with delicate embroidery elevates the outfit, while accessories like brooches, and modern Rani Haar style accessories add the perfect festive finishing touch.”