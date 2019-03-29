Durban - WHEN unemployed Anitha Premdaw recently secured a job as a cleaner at Durban China City in Inanda Road, she believed her family had been given a new lease on life. She was due to receive her first salary on Friday and promised to spoil her only granddaughter with a surprise gift.

But fate had other plans for Premdaw.

She plunged 3m to her death from a roof-top while trying to flee violent protesters who stormed the mall on Monday morning, demanding locals be given jobs.

Premdaw, a mother of four, lived in a one-bedroom, wood-and-iron home in Mount Moriah near Phoenix with her husband, Vikash, 49, who is self-employed and their 14-year-old daughter, Thineel.

They supplemented their income by selling cosmetics and other items door-to-door.

Her daughter-in-law, Nazerine Sidhoo, said Premdaw was excited about receiving her first salary on Friday.

“Anitha’s two son’s, Ritesh and Nigel, also worked at the mall as shop assistants. Anitha arrived at work before them and when the protest started, she tried calling them to warn them.”

Sidhoo said by the time they reached the mall, their mother had been declared dead.

“Some workers told them that Anitha was running away from the protesters when she fell off the roof. She also suffered a heart attack.”

Sidhoo described the past 48 hours as having been traumatic for the family.

“She was the glue that held our family together. We are at a loss without her.”

She added that Premdaw had endured hardship for most of her life and this job had given her renewed hope.

“Her family was homeless for many years. They lived on the streets near Blue Lagoon. About 14 years ago, they moved to Mount Moriah. However, with no money they were forced to build a wood-and-iron structure as their home.

“This was the first time Anitha was was going to earn a real salary of R3 000. As a hawker, she eked out less than a R100 a day selling hair clips and lipsticks.”

Sidhoo said her mother-in-law valued her job because she knew the pain of hunger and poverty.

“This was a turning point for her. It is devastating her life came to such a tragic end. Despite her hardships, Anitha always stayed positive.”

Premdaw’s neighbours, who are also employed at the mall, said they tried to help her to safety. The men, aged 23 and 20, said when they saw the protesters, they ran for safety.

“We saw the aunty (Premdaw) and screamed for her to come with us but she ran in the opposite direction. We were all scared. The protesters were violent and they were trying to loot the stores. We ran to the back of the mall and jumped over a fence to escape the mob.”

The 20-year-old injured his leg and head.

Meanwhile, the protesters, from informal settlements in Sea Cow Lake and Kenville, claim they are angry because foreigners were the preferred candidates for jobs at the mall.

“We also need to put food on our tables, too. Our children are going to bed hungry because we cannot get jobs. The foreigners are being given jobs because they work for less pay,” said one of the protesters.

Another claimed local workers were being exploited by the business owners at the mall.

“They make the workers work long hours, do not get leave and are paid a pittance.”

Nearby residents living in formal housing in the Sea Cow Lake and Kenville areas said they were living under lock and key and were protected by high fences, alarm systems and dogs.

Violent protests in the area had become a norm, they said.

Many residents criticised the government, saying not enough was being done to address the issue of unemployment and poverty.

“We are meant to vote for change in the upcoming May 8 election? It’s a joke,” said one resident, who did not want to be named.

In recent years, property values have also decreased because of the burgeoning informal settlements.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket had been opened into Premdaw’s death.

POST