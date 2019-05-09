Durban - Fraud charges against a La Lucia woman accused of forging the will of her late neighbour in a bid to defraud her R78 million estate have been provisionally withdrawn. Adline Pillay, 62, and her co-accused, attorneys Rodney Reddy and Pravin Ramjathan, appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court last week where the charges were withdrawn.

The trio were arrested in 2018, following allegations that they had forged the will of Charlotte Davies, 92.

It is believed German-born Davies had acquired her wealth after the death of her husband.

Davies’s gardener of 10 years, Sabelo Ndlovu, had opened a case in 2014, claiming the signatures on the will did not match that of his employer.

At the time, Ndlovu said he had become suspicious when provisions promised to him by Davies was not included in her will and Pillay had become the major beneficiary of the estate.

Ndlovu claimed Davies had told him that after her death, he could live with his two daughters at her Homeford Road home in La Lucia.

After Davies’s death in 2012, Ndlovu said he told Pillay about the will, which had been kept in a safe under a pile of blankets.

He said he did not know where the safe key had been kept and looked for it unsuccessfully.

Ndlovu claimed soon after this, Pillay had given him R1 000 and told him to return to his home in Port Shepstone.

He said he asked that she make arrangements for Davies’s funeral and left the house keys with her.

On his return, Ndlovu learnt the funeral had not been conducted. He then hired a locksmith to open the safe which contained papers, old silver spoons and the will.

Ndlovu alleged he showed Pillay the will and she took him to her attorney (Reddy).

At a later stage he was given two cheques and told to leave Davies’s house.

He then went to the police and opened a case against Pillay.

Four years later, Pillay and the attorneys were arrested.

In an exclusive interview with POST, Pillay denied knowing her co-accused and said she met them after Ndlovu went to her with Davies’s will.

“A few months after her funeral, the gardener, who I knew as Daniel, came to my home with a container with old silver spoons and an envelope, which contained the will and MrReddy’s business card.”

Pillay, a mother of two and grandmother of one, said she contacted Reddy and a meeting was arranged with Ndlovu present.

“Mr Reddy took out what was either an original or copy of the will from his drawer, and told us he would be in contact.”

She said a few weeks later, Reddy visited her home and told her “everything was in order”.

“He said Mr Ramjathan would assist in winding up the estate. I told him I had my own attorney, but he requested I give Mr Ramjathan a chance as he had worked with him.”

Pillay agreed.

She claimed that during this time, Ndlovu had become abusive and hounded her as to when he would receive his money.

“At this stage, he had moved into the house and would often have friends over. They would drink and party. He also did not want to work and wanted me to support him.”

Tired of his repeated requests for money, she said she contacted Reddy.

“They gave him the R600 000 which had been willed to him. He was very happy at the time, and left to go to his home in Port Shepstone. I was shocked when I learnt that a case had been opened against me.”

Pillay said she regarded Davies as a mother figure and had assisted her after she was attacked in a home invasion.

They met in 2003, when Pillay moved to the area.

After the home invasion in 2008, where Davies was attacked and suffered a punctured lung, Pillay said she had taken her to the hospital and visited her every day.

She said doctors had informed her that Davies had nominated her as her next of kin, and that she would only be discharged into Pillay’s care as she did not want to go to a care facility.

Pillay said on Davies’s death, she had contacted the German Consulate to try to find her relatives.

“I wanted to find her family at any cost. A day before she was to be given a pauper’s funeral, I received a call from the consulate with the family’s response.

“I was given the go-ahead for her funeral. We had a church funeral and cremation.”

Despite being close to Davies, Pillay said she was shocked when she learnt she had been included in the will.

“You would never say she had such a vast estate, as she wore the same clothes for weeks and lived in a dilapidated house.

“But I believe she felt I was the only person who was there for her as she was also a reclusive person. I made it my duty to help her with no evil intentions.

“I feel she chose me as her beneficiary for a reason and that it was my blessing.”

Pillay’s attorney, Chris Gounden, said there was a preservation order on one of Davies’s accounts, worth about R25 million, as well as properties in Johannesburg and the home in La Lucia.

“We will need feedback from the necessary authorities before we can proceed to wind up the estate.

“Besides my client, there are six other beneficiaries, which include Ndlovu, the SPCA and the Cancer Association of SA.”

POST