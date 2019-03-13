Durban - FOUR suspects who were allegedly in possession of high calibre firearms were arrested in police operations of Wednesday. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala officers from the Ulundi Public Order Police and Crime Intelligence embarked on an operation in Nongoma in the early hours of this morning.

“The police officers proceeded to a homestead where a search was conducted. During the search, a 55-year-old woman was found in possession of an AK47 and 303 rifle.

"A total of 234 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were found together with three magazines.

“The firearms were concealed in a wardrobe. The investigations are still continuing with regards to the origin of these firearms found on the premises.”

She said in other operations in KwaMakhutha and Creighton respectively, two suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

“A 38-year-old suspect was arrested at Eplangweni in KwaMakhutha after he was found in possession of a 0.38 special revolver and a pistol. Investigations conducted at the scene revealed that one of the firearms was stolen from Cato Manor in January 2007.

“A 29-year-old man was also arrested at Ndulwini in Creighton after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition. In KwaMsane a 27-year-old suspect was also arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm.”

Gwala added that operations targeted at reclaiming illegal firearms in the province are gaining momentum.

"We urge communities to continue reporting those that possess firearms to police."

