The Megazone South Studio with Jocks Meshanten Naidoo and Vanessa Pillay (Programmes Manager) Picture: Supplied

THERE has been an overwhelming response to live Dravidian shows on the popular Megazone Radio which started in April. Previously it was an automated station with no jocks, but is now live with presenters interacting with listeners.

Chief executive officer Vishal Maharaj said: “The support for Dravidian music on Megazone South station has been pouring in on all social media platforms, that finally there is a dedicated station for the community.”

A number of fresh voices and content have been added. Among these are:

* The Afternoon Express, with Meshantan Naidoo and Vanessa Pillay (Monday to Friday, 1pm to 4pm), is a daily talk show covering controversial issues and exciting discussions.

* The Millennial Thallaiva, with Cameron Govender (Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm), presents a mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada music and entertainment.

* Rise To The Rhythm, with Merilyn Manikam and Muggy Chetty (Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 10am), for a balance of Tamil, Telegu, Kanada and Malayalam music and content for the modern householder.

* Thamizh Osai, with Sivani Chinnappan (Sunday, 7pm to 10pm), is aimed at creating a relaxed vibe while promoting the Tamil language and music.

* Easy Does It, with father-and-daughter team Michael and Mikayla Lachimiah (Saturday, 1pm to 4pm), features Tamil and Telugu music, and friendly banter.

* Telugaanjali, with Elvin Tagat, V, Latchana and Shaku D (Sunday, 4pm to 7pm), promotes and preserves Telugu music, literature, language and culture.

Maharaj said: “Megazone South was operational from July 2016 as an automated pre-programmed station on the Megazone Radio bouquet, only playing music. In April this year, we decided to re-create that brand into a live station due to the overwhelming messages for a Dravidian dedicated station. The Dravidian community has always been sidelined by the main terrestrial stations and we wanted to change this.”

* For more information, visit www.megazone.fm or download the free Megazone Media app from the AppStores

[email protected]