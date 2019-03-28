Mourners queue to pay their final respects to Shallcross woman Demisha Naik on Thursday. Picture: Charlene Somduth

Durban - Friends and family of Demisha Naik who was murdered earlier this week, gathered at her Shallcross home on Thursday morning to pay their final respects. The 23-year-old beautician’s body was found in her flat on Tuesday evening - she had been stabbed to death.

A day after her death the 24-year-old suspect wanted for her murder was found dead.

KZN police spokesperson Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane said police found the 24-year-old man inside the house with a gunshot wound through the chest at his home in Montford.

"He was declared dead and a pistol was found on the scene."

At the funeral service, a picture frame of Naik was placed on the white casket along with bouquets of flowers.

Her distraught mother Shantha Naik clung to the casket as she wept for her daughter.

Mourners described Naik as bubbly and loving.

Some mourners shook their heads in disbelief saying she was robbed of her life.

POST