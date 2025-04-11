From adversity to achievement: Sebastian Govender joins the South African disabled cricket team

Despite being born with physical disabilities, Sebastian Govender's determination and skill have earned him a spot on the South African disabled cricket team after three years of effort. The Tongaat cricketer proves that limitations are only barriers if you let them be. The 29-year-old, from Belvedere, has been playing cricket from age 11, despite his disability.

He was born with a shortened right leg and a crippled right hand. Govender underwent surgery at 5-years-old followed by physical therapy and is now able to use his hand and leg. “I started playing cricket because I wanted to learn about sport but I quickly realised I love cricket. I used to play with my brothers and neighbourhood friends and got good. During my schooling at Golden Steps School, the principal convinced my parents to allow me to play for any club because of my talent,” he said. That was when he was enrolled into Belvedere Cricket Club. He has since left and for the last four years, he is part of the Railways Cricket Club.

"Even though I walk and run with a limp, I still play with mainstream players. Through therapy, I was able to train my hand to bowl and catch just like any other able-bodied player." He is now a left handed spin bowler and catches with one hand. “It’s not difficult now but it was in the beginning. Through hard work and determination, I was able to show my talent. I also play for Team SA, which is a team of disabled players. However, I am the only physically disabled player whereas everyone else is mentally disabled."

Govender has been selected for the South African disabled team after he showed great promise. “I will be playing for the national team at the Trinationals in November. I am excited. I am nervous as well because I've dreamt of this for a long time and finally in the fourth year, I was selected. One day I hope to teach cricket to children, both able-bodied and disabled like me. I would like to give children a chance to showcase their talents in cricket like me." Amith Maharaj, the secretary of the Tongaat’s Railways Cricket Club, said he was proud of Govender’s achievements.