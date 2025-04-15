From handwritten letters to lasting love: the Sevprasad's 50-year journey

When Madan and Dolly Sevprasad exchanged handwritten love letters in the 1970s, little did they know they would be celebrating 50 years of marriage decades later. Through life's joys and heartbreaks, this Pietermaritzburg couple's bond only grew stronger through determination, faith, and enduring love.

The couple, from Northdale, celebrated their wedding anniversary on March 30. Madan, 72, a retired technician, said their love story started years before they wed. “I met Dolly in Stanger, while visiting a friend, Anand. He was actually Dolly's brother. The moment I saw her, I liked her," Madan fondly recalled.

Madan was 21, and Dolly was 19. He later learnt their families knew each other. “Our parents grew up together and our grandparents arrived here from India together. However, we didn’t know this until later. When I told my parents about my feelings for Dolly, they were happy. Both families were excited for our union.

“We then started sending letters to each other every day. That's how we communicated. There were no fancy phones. Instead we exchanged letters from our hearts. The first letter was delivered to her home by my younger sister." They dated for two years before their proposal and subsequent wedding in 1975. “While dating, I travelled from my home in Pietermaritzburg to Stanger to see Dolly on the weekends. The months went by quickly and before we knew it, we were getting married."

They wed at the Sabha Hall in Stanger. Dolly, now 70, a housewife, said 200 guests were invited. "I remember being nervous. It was a Hindu wedding, so it was a long ceremony but it was filled with love. My dad cried a lot because I was the youngest daughter. He was sad that I would have to leave Stanger and move to Pietermaritzburg,” said Dolly.

Madan and Dolly Sevprasad at their wedding. The couple moved in with extended family and had three children, one of whom died at age 10 to cancer. “She was my eldest-born. Her death broke our hearts. We were shattered. Madan and I used to go to a hospital in Phoenix for her treatment, while our other two children remained in Pietermaritzburg. It was a difficult time but we made it. Madan and I were always there for each other. The pain of losing a child made us stronger and we became closer." These days, they enjoy attending prayer services.

"It’s important to pray for blessings and happiness. We also love gardening, travelling and spending time with our grandchildren," added Dolly. She said a good marriage required "good communication". "Trust and communication are key. You must accept each other for who you are and communicate openly. Despite the passage of time, our love continues. You can’t always be right. Sometimes we need to accept defeat just to be happy."