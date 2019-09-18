Some of the fun and games at the IBV Children’s VIP Day.

DURBAN - ABOUT 2 500 underprivileged school children were greeted by the wafts of freshly-made popcorn and jumping castles, at the IBV Children’s VIP Day on Saturday, at the Durban Exhibition Centre. This year’s event marked the 10th anniversary of the VIP Day.



Five hundred caregivers monitored the children as they played and danced, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Barney, and Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

They also watched the recently released movie, The Lion King, and danced to the music of hit-makers Shekhinah, Cassper Nyovest, and Nasty C, who performed live.

Seventeen zones were available for them to let loose and, after filling up on food and beverages, they were given goodie bags.



Ashok Sewnarain, the IBV Group chief executive, described the day as a celebration of love and hope.

“This day allows the kids to develop dreams. Even though they are less fortunate than others, they must know they can still succeed.”



He said the inspiration behind the day was the “hotdog origin story”.

Sewnarain explained: “My daughter, Yajna, was volunteering at an orphanage when a six-year-old boy approached and told her it was his birthday. She asked him what he wanted and, after giving it some thought, he asked for a hotdog. Something as simple as a hotdog was the only birthday gift this kid wanted.”

He said that for the past decade, the event had been that hotdog – that birthday gift to every child, who wanted to feel special and recognised.



“This event takes six months of planning, organising and co-ordinating, but it is worth it.”

Sewnarain said the children’s homes contacted IBV and requested an invite.

“We help the homes year-round and try to provide them with whatever they are lacking. For the event, we provided the children with tracksuits and transport to and from the venue.”

He said they hoped to grow the event globally.