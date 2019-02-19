Durban - The funeral of the Tongaat man who was shot and killed while checking his water meter outside his home was laid to rest on Monday. The funeral of Rodney Naicker, 40, was followed by a cremation at the Tongaat Crematorium.

Naicker a father of two was killed outside his on Main Road, Fairbreeze.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed Naicker, went to inspect his water meter because the water had stopped in his home when he was approached by two suspects.

"The suspects fatally shot him before robbing him of his cellphone," said Gwala.

No arrests have been made by Tuesday.

Tongaat SAPS is investigating a case of murder.

According to Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA when RUSA paramedics arrived on scene they found the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his chest. He died on the scene.

Balram said the family claimed that they heard several gunshots and found the victim had been shot.

