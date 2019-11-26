THE Umhlanga Hindu Society is set to stage an evening of North and South Indian music featuring local muso Deshan Styler Nadioo on 29 November.
Sharmaine Balton, an organiser of the event, said they are hosting the show as a fundraiser for their temple which is nearing completion.
“This event promises to be an evening of musical entertainment for the young and old. We encourage the community to join in the fun and spirit of community togetherness at our last social event for 2019,” she said.
Naidoo, from Phoenix, said his career started at the age of four years old when he learned the tabla under Guru Gopalan Govender and Ashley Kiston.
“Later I started pursuing playing the keyboard and various other Instruments, including vocals. Also, not forgetting, I am blessed to have been born to two great singers, my late dad, Beama Naidoo, and my mum Susheila Naidoo - who is to date my biggest critic.”