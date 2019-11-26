Fusion of North, South Indian music









Picture: FILE Caption: Deshan Styler Naidoo THE Umhlanga Hindu Society is set to stage an evening of North and South Indian music featuring local muso Deshan Styler Nadioo on 29 November. Sharmaine Balton, an organiser of the event, said they are hosting the show as a fundraiser for their temple which is nearing completion. “This event promises to be an evening of musical entertainment for the young and old. We encourage the community to join in the fun and spirit of community togetherness at our last social event for 2019,” she said. Naidoo, from Phoenix, said his career started at the age of four years old when he learned the tabla under Guru Gopalan Govender and Ashley Kiston. “Later I started pursuing playing the keyboard and various other Instruments, including vocals. Also, not forgetting, I am blessed to have been born to two great singers, my late dad, Beama Naidoo, and my mum Susheila Naidoo - who is to date my biggest critic.”

He said the concert will be a very entertaining. “I have both North and South songs lined up, and my famous mashups. A highlight will be my senior student, Siyanda Mlaba, who will be singing. The show will feature my backing live band.”

“If you are a Styler (Naidoo’s fans name) then you know how much music means to me and just how wide I promote music to the youth. Truth be told music is life. It can bring an entire nation together, especially with kids these days it's so important what music you listen to as it has a huge influence on your mood. Music has no language , no religion, it's just pure understanding from one heart to another.”

The show stages on 29 November at 46 Hambridge Avenue, Somerset Park, Umhlanga. A donation of R150 gets you in. For more information contact 0315727357 / 0845115390.

