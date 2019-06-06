Kalvin Periasamy.

Durban - The management of Gateway Shopping Centre has sent its deepest condolences to the family of Kalvin Periasamy, who was shot dead in the shopping mall parking lot on Thursday morning. The 30-year-old tow-truck and minibus taxi owner is allegedly the leader of the Phoenix Bloods gang. At the time of his death, Periasamy was standing trial for alleged drug dealing.

The mall’s campaign manager, Ayesha Sewbaran, confirmed a shooting occurred at the shopping centre.

“On arrival, paramedics attending to the scene pronounced the male deceased. The South African Police Service (SAPS) are on the scene and are investigating the incident.

“Gateway are assisting SAPS with their investigation and request that all queries are directed to the SAPS. Gateway management send their deepest condolences to the family,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder has been opened for investigation by Durban North SAPS.

“It is alleged that a 30-year-old man was at a parking lot in Umhlanga when he was shot by unknown suspects. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene.

"The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated,” she said.

Speculation is rife that the shooting was a hit on Periasamy following the death of another tow-truck driver earlier this year.

In 2018 Periasamy and six others, including his brother Kevin Periasamy and sister-in-law Desiree, were arrested and detained after police recovered R80 000 worth of drugs in their home.

The seven accused are facing charges of dealing in drugs, failing to safeguard firearms, assault, crimen injuria and resisting arrest.

All were denied bail at the time, except Desiree who is currently out on bail.

In February Periasamy was released from the Ebongweni Super Max Correctional Services in Kokstad where he was awaiting trial, after he was granted R10 000 bail in the Durban High Court after he appealed against a bail decision for a separate murder charge.

POST