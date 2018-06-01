Durban - “Live cockroaches, not just one or two but a whole army of them oozing out of the platter.”

This is how an outraged Sayed Dawood described the meal he received from a restaurant at Gateway on Saturday.

Dawood, who has since declined to comment on the incident, had taken to social media to vent his anger, with the restaurant subsequently apologising for his experience.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page the incident was a “once-off occurrence beyond our control.

We have contacted Sayed Dawood, the aggrieved patron, and apologised for his experience and refunded him in full.

The owners have taken the decision to close the kitchen immediately and begin an overnight deep clean”.

Dawood had written on ­Facebook: “We sat to break ­(Ramadan) fast and I ordered two large family platters. First one came in then the second. Lo and behold, the second was infested with live cockroaches a whole army of them my appetite was totally ruined.”

Dawood said his family were also too upset to eat so they took the rest of their meals home.

“I then get a nice hefty bill of over R1200 with a hospitality fee of 10% only to come home and find another dead roach in the food.”

When contacted by POST on Monday, Dawood declined to comment. The restaurant said it prided itself on its “quality food and service, and has raised the issue with centre management”.

In April, a journalist took pictures of cockroaches at ­another restaurant, also at Gateway.

POST