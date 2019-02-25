Vijay Star Nite is set to be an entertaining treat for local audiences.

Mala Lutchmanan (ML): Vanakkam and welcome to South Africa. Thank you for bringing the concert to SA. Joseph Fernando (JF): Vanakkam. It is our pleasure. We have been eyeing the South African market for a while now as we always receive feedback from our viewers in South Africa. We wanted to give the loyal viewers something back for their continued support. Therefore, we are glad to see this reach fruition.

ML: Shankar Mahadevan is certainly a drawcard

JF: Yes, straight after receiving the Padmashri, he will be performing in South Africa. He is also one of the judges in our “super singer” competition and is already familiar with the other performers. We are very lucky to have secured his services.

ML: On the note of other performers, we get to watch some of the best that the “super singer” competition has produced.

JF: Yes, we have a huge line-up of singers who participated in that competition, and the show will feature the winner of the competition, Senthil Ganesh. We are also bringing dancers, comediennes and anchors DD and Ma Ka Pa, who are already household names in South Africa. You will also be witnessing performances from the cream of soap stars, who are very popular among the viewers. The dances are choreographed by dance master Sandy, who works in the Kollywood movie industry and who will also be accompanying the artists.

ML: What is in store for South Africans?

JF: Audiences can look forward to four hours of jam-packed entertainment to suit every taste. Our songs and dances will include various genres. We will also be bringing our own technical crew who work in Kollywood movies. So this is going to be an exceptional show and we are really looking forward to rewarding our loyal South Africans with a show of this calibre.

ML: This is a massive show with a huge and fantastic line-up. Will you be giving our South African artists a platform to showcase their talent?

JF: Certainly. Vijay TV’s motto is to recognise and reward talent. So our show will most definitely have South African content.

ML: As an incentive to South Africans, will you perhaps be hosting workshops in dance or music?

JF: This is a good idea and we will look into this suggestion.

ML: Thank you, Joseph, and wishing you and the team every success.

JF: I would like to state that we will be trying to do such events at least once every two years. But that depends on how successful this event is in terms of crowd turnout and the local support we get. Thank you, and we are looking forward to meeting our South African viewers. Thanks for giving me an opportunity to reach out to the community

