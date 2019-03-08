REVVING things up in Phoenix on Saturday is the ALR Charity Car show, which has set out to bring the finest in cars and entertainment to the area, in aid of helping those in need. In association with Grounded Nation, organisers said visitors can expect an array of entertainment and different car competitions.

This includes a Show & Shine (where some of the owners of the finest cars in Durban park their rides and put them on display to be judged); Limbo (where the lowest cars battle it out under a limbo pole to see who is the lowest); and Dyno Displays (a mobile machine that vehicles drive on to test the power of the car).

Roy Maharaj, the CEO for ALR Charity Projects, said: “ALR was founded by family many years ago as a way to assist different charities and give back to the community. With the car show, we will be raising funds for different charities, including the Phoenix Network Forum, the Peplex Charity Group, and the Cancer Association at Woodview. We will also feed needy families at 5pm."

He continued: “Car shows are always a treat with all the different competitions, like the sound off. Different cars will be displayed, including classic and sports cars. There will also be food and entertainment."

Dylan Welton, of Grounded Nation, added that their events "always pulls a crowd".

* The ALR Charity Car Show will take place on March 9 at the Rydalvale Grounds from 11am to 6pm. Entry is R20 per person. Fees also apply to enter cars into different competitions. Call Roy on 084 742 2651.

