Getting to grips with the annual flu season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LIFESTYLE - Flu season in the southern hemisphere, and particularly in South Africa, has previously been considered to be the winter months of May, June and July. However, in recent years, the season has started as early as the last week of April and has continued as late as September. Flu seasons The severity of a season is due to a combination of factors, including the circulating influenza strains, previous immunity in the population and spectrum of underlying illnesses and age distribution of the population. In the spring of 2009, a novel influenza A (H1N1) - previously referred to as swine flu - emerged, first in the US, then spreading quickly. We had many severe cases here in 2009 and again a severe flu season in 2018, but fortunately, South Africans have recovered rapidly from that.

It is important to remember that although we use the term flu often, it is not only the influenza virus that can cause flu symptoms.

There are many respiratory viruses that can cause signs and symptoms of varying degrees.

In terms of not contracting the flu, I think it is important as a general rule to always try to avoid getting ill - as difficult as it may be. It has been proven that people with concomitant Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses are more likely to develop severe complications.

The influenza vaccine is available every year to help protect people from contracting the flu. But is it safe? The debate has been around for some time and I will try to highlight the pros and cons of receiving the flu vaccine:

The pros

-Is the flu vaccine safe? It is very safe, although there are some groups of people that should not get it. They include children less than six months of age, people who have had a severe reaction to the flu vaccine or any of its ingredients and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or other illnesses.

-Can the flu vaccine give me the flu? A common worry is that the flu vaccine can give you the flu. This is not possible. The injectable flu vaccine is made from an inactivated form of the influenza virus or virus components that can’t cause infection. However, the vaccine can trigger an immune response from your body, so you may have a few mild symptoms, like achy muscles or a low-grade fever.

-What are the benefits of the flu vaccine?

1. Flu prevention: According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, receiving the influenza vaccine is the most effective way to prevent yourself from becoming sick with the flu.

2. You may feel less sick: If you do get the flu, your symptoms may be milder if you had the vaccine.

3. Lower risk of hospitalisations or complications in certain groups, including older adults, pregnant women and their infants, children, people with chronic conditions such as diabetes mellitus, chronic lung disease, and cardiovascular disease.

4. Protection within the community: When you protect yourself from the flu through vaccination, you are also protecting those who cannot get vaccinated from catching the flu.

The cons

-Sometimes you can get the flu shot and still come down with the flu. It takes around two weeks after receiving the vaccination for your body to develop immunity. During this time, you can still get the flu.

-Some people may have a negative reaction to the flu shot. It may usually occur within minutes to hours after receiving the vaccine. Symptoms may include difficulty breathing, wheezing, rapid heartbeat, rash or hives, swelling around the eyes and mouth, feeling weak or dizzy. If you experience these symptoms, see your doctor. If the reaction is severe, go to a hospital emergency room.

-Guillain-barré syndrome: This is a rare condition where your immune system begins to attack your peripheral nerves. It’s rare, but the influenza virus vaccination can trigger the condition. If you have already had Guillain-barré syndrome, speak to your doctor before getting vaccinated.

Do I need to get the flu vaccine every year? The flu vaccine is needed every year for two reasons. The first is that your body’s immune response to influenza decreases over time. Receiving the vaccine every year helps you have continued protection. The second reason is that the influenza virus is constantly changing and the vaccine is updated every year. If you are unsure of whether to vaccinate or not, always check with your doctor first.

Asthma, pre-existing respiratory diseases and Covid-19

Individuals with pre-existing respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD - often referred to as emphysema) - are among the groups identified as having a high risk for serious influenza-related complications.

Vaccinations are associated with a 38% reduction in influenza-related hospitalisations.

The influenza virus can also cause other types of infections, including pneumonia.

In addition, the virus can trigger exacerbations (acute attacks) in patients with asthma and COPD.

During this unprecedented time of a global respiratory virus pandemic, our attempts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 have dramatically reduced the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses as well.

It’s wise to avoid unnecessary crowds and confined, unventilated areas with many other people.

Groups that have the highest risk for flu infection are those with higher numbers of children or the elderly.

If you find that you must go to crowded places, like the local shops, during peak flu season, make sure to practise good hygiene diligently.

Carry hand sanitiser to clean hands, distance yourself from anyone coughing or sneezing, avoid touching your mouth and use a disinfecting wipe to disinfect surfaces such as armrests and shopping trolleys.

Covid-19 or flu?

Covid-19 and influenza viruses have similar disease presentation. That is, they both cause respiratory disease, which presents as a range of illnesses from asymptomatic, or mild, through to severe disease and death - and both viruses can result in pneumonia.

One main difference in terms of disease presentation is shortness of breath, which is a common sign of Covid-19. Comparatively, the flu does not cause shortness of breath unless it has progressed to pneumonia.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) case definition puts strict limitations on who should get tested and who falls outside of the testing bracket.

These limitations are put in place to reduce panic-testing and the burden on South Africa’s health-care resources.

Their conditions are:

-Any persons with acute respiratory illness with a sudden onset of at least one of the following: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever greater than 38°C or a history of fever irrespective of admission status. And in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms, met at least one of the following criteria:

-Were in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of infection.

Had a history of travel to areas with local transmission of Covid-19 (affected areas change with time, consult the NICD website for current updates), or;

-Worked in, or attended a health-care facility where patients with Covid-19 infections were being treated, or;

-Admitted with severe pneumonia of unknown cause.

*Credits and sources: NICD (National Institute for Communicable Disease) and The SA Department of Health; The CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention; WHO (World Health Organisation) and Health-e News