Ghee has a myriad health benefits when incorporated into a healthy diet

LIFESTYLE - Ghee or “Ghritam” in Sanskrit is Ayurveda’s best kept rejuvenative elixir. It has been used for thousands of years in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Due to the warm weather conditions in these countries, ghee was created to prevent butter from spoiling. It is made by gently heating the butter to remove the water, lactose and other milk solids, until it becomes a clear golden liquid. It is light and pure, and can be kept at room temperature for several weeks. It also does not require refrigeration. Ghee is, by far, the healthier option for cooking since it has a high smoke point. The smoke point is the temperature at which oil begins to burn and carcinogens are formed. Heating cooking oil above its smoke point destroys essential phytonutrients and increases the formation of harmful free radicals. Cooking oils, such as canola oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, corn oil and soybean oil have high smoking points and are usually genetically modified and often hydrogenated. So besides it being a fantastic alternative for cooking, roasting and sautéing, ghee is a nutritionally dense food, with plenty of benefits.

* It is a rich source of vitamin A, D, E and K. These vitamins play a role in your vision, immune system response, gut, heart and brain health, as well as utilisation of calcium in the body, which is essential for strong and healthy bones. In cases of IBS or Crohn’s disease, your body may have a problem absorbing these fat soluble vitamins, which can be corrected with proper Ayurvedic treatment.

* It also contains conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Various clinical studies have shown that this fatty acid plays a role in reducing body fat, preventing cancer, alleviating inflammation and even decreasing blood pressure.

* It has a high concentration of butyrate or butyric acid. Studies have proven that it is a major energy source for the colon cells, it has a potent anti-cancer effect, prevents toxins from crossing the gut barrier, prevents activation of intestinal glucose production, improves insulin sensitivity, acts as an excellent source for weight-loss, and also protects the body against diet-induced obesity, without necessarily causing a reduction in caloric intake.

Health Tips:

* One or two teaspoons of ghee first thing in the morning, with hot water, helps in the evacuation of stools.

* Two teaspoons of ghee, in warm milk, before bedtime, soothes the nerves and lubricates the intestines, and facilitates defecation in the morning.

* It can also be used for gargling to improve the health of the teeth and gums.

* Ghee which has been kept for 10 years is called as Purana Ghrita. It is widely used in treating epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

* A mixture of water and ghee, when applied on the feet at night, can soothe burning eyes.

* For body massage (Abhyanga). Apply ghee all over the body, it will bypass the digestive system and allow the qualities of the ghee to penetrate directly into the deeper tissues. Massaging the skin creates endorphins or peptides, which enhances the body’s immune system.

Ghee should not be taken in the following conditions:

* In tuberculosis.

* Upper respiratory tract infections and bronchitis, where there is more mucus secretion.

* Indigestion, constipation, fever, diabetes.

* Those with obesity should be very careful in their use of ghee and those with an accumulation of metabolic toxins, “Ama” should not take ghee at all.

* Please consult an Ayurvedic physician before taking any prescribed medication that has been discussed.

* Born in Durban, Govender is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise Ayurveda. Her Ayurvedic practice is located in Pretoria East. For information, visit doctortamlyn.com

