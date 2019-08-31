SHE grew up in Phoenix, was raised in a working-class family, and learned the value of hard work as a child - packing groceries at a store and helping her dad fix cars to bring in extra money. Today, Pamela Narayadu Nkuna sits in a senior office at SA Breweries (SAB) as the company’s smart drinking and corporate social responsibility (CSR) manager in Africa. Her job affords her the opportunity to help build the community and get involved in social needs issues that are close to her heart.

Narayadu Nkuna, who lives in Johannesburg, was born and raised in Phoenix. She is the eldest of three children and matriculated at Palmview Secondary. Her dad had polio and her mom was a housewife.

“From a young age I started working part-time at a grocery store, packing people’s shopping, and I also helped my dad with panel beating, spray painting, and welding vehicles.”

She simultaneously studied to earn her LLB degree and joined SAB’s sales and marketing team in 2013. Three years later, she joined its corporate affairs office.

Today, as the smart drinking and CSR manager for Africa, she heads projects that aim to clamp down on binge and underage drinking and raise awareness on issues like road and community safety.

Live and learn:

Narayadu Nkuna explained that having grown up in a working-class community, she often saw under-18s drinking, which partly drove her passion for what she did.

“That said, I would say that the misuse of alcohol within communities is a national issue and not just specific to Phoenix. I witnessed underage drinking within my community, which never sat well with me.

“No matter where this occurs, and it happens in all communities today, it will never sit well with me. While alcohol adds to the enjoyment of life for the vast majority of our consumers, there are those who drink too much and put themselves and others at risk.”

She said people were classified problem drinkers if they experienced difficulties in life because of their alcohol intake, but continued with the same behaviour.

Some examples are:

* Typically, this person drinks to get drunk or to cope with problems and stress.

* They experience personality changes when drinking.

* They may suffer blackouts.

* They may have lower marks (at school, college or university) or poor work performance.

* They are defensive about their drinking, or are unable to have a good time without drinking.

SAB does not “ignore”:

Responding to a question about the perception that companies that sell alcoholic products are the “cause of the problem”, Narayadu Nkuna said: “SAB does not ignore alcohol abuse. We want every experience with beer to be a positive one and we aim to make a real, meaningful, and sustainable difference in communities.

“It is important for consumers to be educated on the products they consume. Those who are educated on smart drinking are less likely to have a problem with alcohol - the two go hand in hand.”

Narayadu Nkuna said SAB was committed to helping foster a global culture of smart drinking to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol.

They did this by investing millions of rand annually into programmes that have statistically proven to make a difference to underage drinking, responsible trading of alcohol, foetal alcohol syndrome, drinking and driving, and other areas.

“Our Global Smart Drinking Goals is a global AB InBev initiative that exists not only in South Africa but in all our markets. These goals encapsulate our efforts to make a deeper investment in programmes that measurably shift social norms and behaviours around the misuse of alcohol.”

One of the goals is to reduce the harmful consumption of alcohol by 10% and increase non-alcoholic and lower alcohol products on the shelves by 2025.

Coming from poverty is not a setback:

In the context of Women’s Month, we asked if Narayadu Nkuna had advice to share with young women at grass-roots level who dreamed of better days.

“I believe nothing is impossible. Poverty, or coming from a disadvantaged background, is not an excuse for not achieving your goals and dreams.

“It is important to have a plan and manage expectations. Create goals that are achievable and realistic. Approach companies that are offering bursaries and seek mentorship from successful role models.

“Always work hard and take responsibility for your life and your actions. Never allow setbacks to affect you negatively. Use them as a learning platform.

“I remember the advice from my music school teacher, Ms K Govender. She always said, ‘time wasted can never be retrieved’. I have applied this philosophy throughout my life and it’s working well. Above all, have the right attitude: ‘Yes, I can do this’, and you will prosper.”

The power of family:

Married to Mbuzeni Master Nkuna, a policeman, Narayadu Nkuna is a mom to two little girls, Latalia, 8, and Valencia, 2.

“Latalia was diagnosed as a tricuspid atresia patient on the day she was born. This means she has no right tricuspid valve and two holes in her heart. She underwent several heart surgeries and the next step would be a heart transplant. So far so good. We take it one day at a time. She’s energetic, vibrant and strong, a little fighter.”

It takes a village:

In a country like South Africa, where there are so many needs, Narayadu Nkuna said there was always space to help each other, especially as women.

“From our high-level female leaders to the everyday care of a grandmother, South Africa is filled with strong women who make the country a better place to live. It is our mothers and grandmothers who teach us life lessons and, combined as a village, this has the most impact.

“Women are valuable members of society - whether in homes and communities or the workplace. Women are doers and are actively involved in bringing about change. By way of example, I contribute towards our Global Smart Drinking Goals by helping consumers understand why and how alcohol should be consumed within limits.

“The more people, including the youth, that I educate, the more I help towards reducing the misuse of alcohol and a better South Africa. And so the ripple effect is felt in everything we do in our lives, including in yours. What we do in our homes and in our workplaces affects others and we need to use that positively.”

Narayadu Nkuna said were it not for her collective village of family, community and corporate support, she would not be where she was today.

