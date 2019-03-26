"Women make up the majority of the population in the country. We are talking about your majority electorate. It’s their lives at risk and at stake, and there is nothing done about it. This is a grave concern to us."

TWO weeks ago, a Durban mother sustained a bloodied head, after she was “punched and booted” by her aggressive partner. “He had been to the casino and had spent all his money, which frustrated him. He hit me and I struck my head on the corner of the door before I fell. I had to hold the wound with my hand,” she said.

“He continued punching and booting me even as I climbed onto the bed to get to my baby. After that, he locked us in the house for a week. I had no phone to call for help, while he went to work as usual.

“But one day, I took a screwdriver, unhinged the door and ran to the neighbour for help. This was the worst by far.”

The woman, 24, has been with the father of her now one-year-old child for five years. Asked why she remained in the relationship, she described a set of complex circumstances.

“After we had our daughter, he insisted that I stay at home and take care of our baby, while he handled everything. And he did. He is a good provider, but he always threw this back in my face.

“Things would get really bad after he spent the household money at the casino. He would beat me and tell me I was his bad luck and the reason for his troubles. But he wouldn’t let me go back to work.”

Explaining where it all started, she said he had slapped her six months into their relationship. She said she considered leaving him but loved him and thought he would change.

“Then, after the baby was born, I kept going back because I grew up without a dad and I didn’t want the same for my baby. But this time (the recent assault), it was really bad.”

The woman, now staying at a home for women and children in distress, said that to stand on her feet, she had been looking for a job.

“I’m also telling my story because I want women to know there is a way out, and that there are people who can help. I want them to keep their independence (by working). We are nobody’s punching bag.

“I hope that (abusive) men who read this, will get help for their anger. You don’t have the right to do this to another human-being.”

WHAT THE STATS SAY - AND DON’T SAY:

According to SAPS, there has been a 7.7% increase in the murder of women between 2015/16 and 2016/17. In its revised Crime Against Women Report last year, Statistics SA cautioned that the word “femicide” was often incorrectly used in South Africa to describe the murder of women, and therefore stats related to such should be used with caution.

“Femicide is a specific form of gender-based violence where women are murdered, usually by men, just because they are female a broader definition of femicide is defined as death of females resulting from any form of abuse by males. Despite the widespread use of the word in the media, femicide, in the narrow definition of the term, is a rare phenomenon in South Africa, while the rate of murder of women is unacceptably high compared to the global average.”

Dr Anshu Padayachee, the co-founder of the Advice Desk For the Abused, said femicide in South Africa was generally the way the media and the public tended to label incidents.

“In South Africa, it is the culpable homicide and murder statistics that we look at. But within the collecting of this data, there are challenges.

“We look at murders of women by their intimate partners - married or unmarried. But the difficulty with this is often when women are murdered. It is not labelled as a ‘femicide’ because we do not have the information to confirm how long they have been together as partners, where there is no record of a marriage.

“So it is often recorded as a murder. The stats that we have currently are not reliable. I think there are actually more cases (of women murdered by their partners) than what is reflected.”

Padayachee said the way in which these crimes was recorded was critical in dealing with finding solutions.

“We know it is a growing problem but we don’t have the evidence, in terms of the way it is recorded, to prove that something needs to be done. Women make up the majority of the population in the country. We are talking about your majority electorate. It’s their lives at risk and at stake, and there is nothing done about it. This is a grave concern to us."

