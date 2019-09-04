Technichians and experts who worked on the likes of Game of Thrones and Transformers were roped in for the high octane action film, Saaho, starring Prabhas. Picture: IMDB.COM

After two years, Prabhas is finally back on the silver screen with the biggest Indian movie of the year, Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the film was in the making for the past two years. It has now released across the globe in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A huge portion of the budget for this film spent on the stunt sequences and looks like it has paid off.

The film was shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi,Romania and other parts of Europe. Principal photography began in August 2017.

A large part of the budget was spent on action sequences via international stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates, together with Kollywood's Stunt Silva and Dhilip Subrayen with a host of local and international stunt artistes.

The film is essentially a Telugu-Hindi bilingual movie but some of the important portions have been shot in Tamil also.

It stars actors from Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil film industries. Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Chunky Pandey are part of the ensemble cast.

Saaho is a stylishly packaged pan-Indian movie that deals with deceit, revenge and greed. The entire movie deals with the search for and ownership of a certain black box that many powerful men want to lay their hands on.

Prabhas plays Akash, an undercover police officer, who is hell bent on getting the black box in safe hands but has everyone fooled right up to the climax.

He meets Amritha Nair, played by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is also a police officer and they enjoy a brief trouble-filled relationship to gain each other's trust.

Saaho is a movie that has no coherent story-line but it beats any Indian movie to date with its gritty jaw dropping stunt sequences. No money was spared in choreographing the amazing stunts. It is quite gratifying to note that Indian movies like Saaho are forking out mega bucks to produce Hollywood-type action movies for an increasingly savvy international Indian market.

The overall look and feel of Saaho is top notch Hollywood standard. The songs are hip hop - all credit to Ghibran for an awesome soundtrack which complements the screenplay. The cinematography by Madhie needs special mention as his camera wizardry is flaunted perfectly.

The set design by Sabhu Cyril - specifically of the skyscrapers and other buildings in Saaho - proves yet again why he reigns in this department.

Saaho is an explosive movie that will have you glued to the screen and on the edge of your seat with mind blowing action scenes that keep coming at you.

The film is showing daily at Cine Centre Sun Coast in Durban.

* Lachimiah is a DJ on Megazone South Radio, co-presenting with his daughter Mikayla every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. He is an MC and motivational speaker and has a deep interest in Kollywood movies and music.

POST