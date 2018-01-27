Durban - A double hijacking and murder has sent shock waves through the once peaceful neighbourhood of Greenbury in Phoenix.

The local CPF is now warning residents, especially those driving VW vehicles, to be cautious as hijackings have spiked.

On Monday night, Lionel Govender, 36, died after fleeing from five armed robbers who opened fire on him and his friend during a hijacking in Old Cottage Place.

Minutes before the attack, the thugs pounced on another resident, Mohammed Iqbal, of nearby Newgreen Close.

Iqbal, 49, had returned home around 10pm, in a Toyota Tazz, when the suspects accosted him.

According to his relative, the men held a gun to his head and demanded his keys.

“He gave them the keys and as they attempted to drive off they hit our wall. The suspects got out of the vehicle and demanded he drive the car out of the driveway for them. When he reached the road they held a gun to his head and made him get out of the vehicle before they fled.”

Driving the Tazz, the hijackers went looking for other vehicles.

Govender was in a VW Polo Vivo and was dropping off his friend, Tremane Naidoo, at his home, according to Leon Pillay, Govender’s cousin.

“I think as these men left Newgreen Close they spotted Lionel’s car and followed them.

"As he stopped at Tremane’s home the men attacked them. There was so much of commotion and while Lionel tried to flee he was shot in the stomach.”

Tremane’s father in-law, Vee Narainsamy, said the family heard the gun shots and ran outside to find Govender wounded. "We rushed him to the Mahatma Gandhi (Memorial) Hospital but he died.”

Pillay described his cousin as a hard worker who loved to have fun.

“Lionel worked for my family business. He worked to support his mother, sister and brother. We cannot believe he is gone.”

Resident Shawn Kandhai, who witnessed the first hijacking, said: “Crime is out of control. This used to be a peaceful neighbourhood but now robberies are happening on a weekly basis. I have seen men hide in bush across my home while watching houses.”

His wife Irene said a pregnant woman was hijacked and severely beaten recently.

“We need police to patrol and make their presence known so criminals will keep away.”

Policing CPF chairperson Umesh Singh said hijackings in Phoenix was on a rise and the common vehicle targeted are VWs.

No arrests have been made.

POST