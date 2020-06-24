Hinduism advocate to do YouTube interview

DURBAN - Indian politician, economist and statistician Dr Subramanian Swamy will be interviewed live on YouTube where he will discuss Hinduism in South Africa. On Saturday, Hindasa, a voluntary organisation calling for Hindu unity, will host the live interview with Swamy, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party member.

Swamy, a former minister of commerce and industry and former minister of law and justice, is known for his Hindu nationalist views. Professor Anand Singh, Hindasa’s media liaison officer, said Swamy was chosen as he was a political stalwart who stood for human rights.

“He is constantly calling for Hindus around the world to unite and to speak with one voice. Over the years, Hinduism has been under constant attack here in South Africa. We wanted to host him to talk about the plight of Hindus.

“He knows that the religion has come under attack and I believe he will address it and also give us some solutions on how we can handle Hinduphobia. But he won’t only speak on Hinduphobia. He will also speak on Islamophobia and other religions that have been under attack in different countries.”

He said while Swamy was an advocate for Hinduism, he was accepting of other religions.

“His daughter practises Islam and he has a beautiful relationship with her and her husband. He is very multicultural.”



Singh said they initially intended to bring Swamy to South Africa to host a seminar. However, due to the lockdown, they have had to host a live interview instead. The interview will take place at 4.30pm. For further information, see the Hindasa Facebook page.

THE POST