HIV research pioneer wins top French award

DURBAN - Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, a pioneering HIV researcher, has won the Christophe Mérieux Prize. It is one of France’s top science prizes.

Abdool Karim won €500 000 (about R9 697 700) for her work at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa), based in Durban.

The 60-year-old, of Musgrave, said the Mérieux Foundation together with French Academy of Sciences created the prize about 13 years ago to support research in infectious diseases, particularly those in developing countries. “It is the most eminent annual award by the French Academy of Sciences. It is a prestigious and highly sought-after prize as it recognises scientific excellence in infectious diseases,” said Abdool Karim.

“Nominations are submitted and a jury decides who to make the award to. The award recognises a lifetime body of knowledge so it is a huge honour and privilege to be the recipient of this very prestigious award.”



Abdool Karim said she was recognised for trials done by Caprisa that provided proof-of-concept that antiretrovirals could prevent HIV and HSV-2 (herpes simplex virus type 2) infection in women.

“We were recognised for our research on the evolving HIV epidemic and behavioural and biological factors that contribute to increased HIV acquisition in young women.”

She said the official award ceremony was scheduled for this week in Paris but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to a date yet to be announced.

Abdool Karim, who holds a professorship in clinical epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, said her love and curiosity for science started at a young age.



After matriculating at Tongaat High School in 1976, Abdool Karim studied for her BSc in biochemistry and microbiology and graduated at the University of Durban-Westville in 1981.

In 1983, she graduated with a BSc honours in medical biochemistry at Wits University. In 1986, she completed her Higher Education Diploma (post-graduate) at Unisa. Two years later, she graduated with her Master of Science (MS) in parasitology at Columbia University in the US.



In 1995, she graduated cum laude with a Diploma in Public Service Management at the University of Pretoria, and in 2000 with a PhD in medicine from the University of Natal.

“I always loved science and had an innate curiosity about everything. My parents and grandparents instilled in me the importance of honesty, integrity, hard work and education.

“I was fortunate to have wonderful teachers in primary and high school, who nurtured my curiosity and provided us with great opportunities to learn.”



Abdool Karim said she was inspired to follow her current research path, while completing her Master’s studies at Columbia University where she learnt about HIV/Aids.

After she returned to South Africa in 1989, she worked with her husband, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, an epidemiologist and the founder and director of Caprisa.

“I was already doing medical research when I met my husband but we started our Aids research together in 1989. We have continued to work together on some of our projects.



“I recall, in 1989, I undertook one of the first population-based studies on HIV. The observation that women had four times more infection than men and that young women acquired HIV five to seven years earlier than their male peers had me focused on the question of ‘how to prevent HIV in young women?’ since then.”

Abdool Karim said some of her roles within Caprisa were to provide leadership to a team of researchers and scientists on clinical studies and new research ideas on HIV prevention.



“There is a focus on HIV prevention in young women, a group that bears a disproportionate burden of infection but who have limited options to protect themselves.”

She said one of Caprisa’s most significant breakthroughs was the use of antiretrovirals for HIV prevention.



“Also, more recent advances include understanding how HIV is spreading in our communities and some of the biological factors that increase HIV infection in young women that inform some novel technologies we are developing.”

Abdool Karim has received many accolades over the past decade.

They include the African Academy of Science Olusegun Obasanjo Prize for Scientific Breakthrough and/or Technological Innovation in 2011, the Science-for-Society Gold Medal from the Academy of Science of South Africa in 2014, and the eThekwini Living Legends Award in 2015.



She also received the Institute for Human Virology Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and the John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award from the Gairdner Foundation in Canada.



Abdool Karim said her current project was the development of long-acting slow-release technologies to prevent HIV in young women.



“My personal goals are to prevent HIV infection in adolescent girls and young women as well as to undertake HIV and TB research that is globally relevant and locally responsive.”

She said one of her greatest accomplishments was her scientific and capacity building contributions to enhance the response to HIV in South Africa and globally.

Her advice for aspiring researchers: “Follow your passion, believe in yourself, and always strive to be the best in whatever you do.”