Durban - A retired Clare Estate, Durban, gynaecologist has vowed to get her horde of dogs back after they were removed from her home over concerns for their welfare. She said the Durban & Coast SPCA had “snatched” her “babies” away from her last week and that she was lost without them.

The woman, 58, of Chiltern Drive, said her pets were loved and cared for, but the SPCA’s marketing manager, Tanya Fleischer, described the conditions they were rescued from as “house of horrors”.

Other than the “putrid stench” caused by rotting dog corpses, debris, filth and faeces, more than 80 dogs were found living in the disease-ridden environment, said Fleischer.

She said there were no traces of food or water and chicken carcasses covered in flies were found in crates outside the house.

More than 20 dog corpses were found in the home, including the woman’s bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

They were completely decomposed and now skeletons, or in the process of decomposition. Some had recently died.

Fleischer said they arrived at the home after obtaining a Warrant of Seizure last Wednesday after a report from a member of the public.

The SPCA said it intended opening a docket in order to prosecute the owner in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 or 1962.

When POST visited the woman this week, she cried as she told reporters each one of her dogs had a name.

“They were all loved and care for no one knows how much I loved my dogs. They were treated with the most affection every day,” she said.

“I had them for my protection because I live alone and land invasion is rife in the area. I have not been able to sleep since last week because I am worried about my animals.”

She said she was not an unfit animal owner, adding that she suspected the dogs had been poisoned by land invaders a few weeks ago.

“I had been preserving their bodies for tissue samples.”

The woman further claimed that each dog had died in her arms.

“I have no kids. These are my kids and I loved them. When they died, they were never in pain. They were loved.”

She said her dogs had not been chained or abused, but they were removed from her care.

She said the state of her unkempt home had nothing to do with their welfare.

The frozen chicken found outside, she said, was ordered by her to feed her pets.

“It had arrived and I needed to package it before taking it in.

“In my years of having my dogs, nothing has ever happened to them.”

The woman has consulted an attorney to get her dogs back.

The general manager of the Durban & Coast SPCA, Caroline Smith, said: “The animals’ living conditions, their prolonged suffering, and deaths, had a profound, traumatising effect on our team.

“Never in our memory has any more horrific scene been dealt with by our inspectorate.”

She said the 80 living dogs were admitted to the SPCA for individual assessment and blood smears have been taken.

“The majority had to be euthanised to end their suffering and it is doubtful that any of them are healthy enough or socialised enough in order to rehabilitate and re-home them.”

Smith said their investigations revealed that the owner allegedly took in unwanted and stray animals from members of the community.

“I implore people to hand over unwanted and stray animals to their local SPCA, so that they can be dealt with in the best interest of the animal, and to prevent prolonged suffering.”

Some of the conditions noted by the veterinarian included emaciation and dehydration, coccidiosis (from eating faeces and exposure to faeces), erhlichiosis (tick bite fever), and blindness.

POST