How a Phoenix mom turned her son's Checkers Sixty60 dream into a birthday cake

A home-baker and mom made her son’s dream come true by celebrating his birthday, the Checkers Sixty60 way. Nalisha Biswarnund, 30, the owner and baker of Wake and Bake in Phoenix, said her son, Callum, was obsessed with the delivery service, especially since they were avid users of Checkers Sixty60.

"He waits patiently each day for our orders to be delivered," said Biswarnund. "I was surprised when he said he wanted a Checkers Sixty60 birthday theme party. Due to his love for the brand, I incorporated it into his 4th birthday party. "I did not only create the unique theme but baked the cake designed to resemble the iconic Sixty60 delivery scooter, and shopping bags that featured edible delivery boxes with the Sixty60 logo.

Callum Biswarnund with his delivery bike. "A lot of people asked if it was difficult to make the figurines on the cake. It was not difficult. It just took a good eye and patience," she said. The party was held on March 27 at his school. “On his birthday, he took his toy Sixty60 scooter, that his grandmother bought him, to school. He wore the the matching delivery gear, and shared his excitement with his classmates as he handed out party packs that included little Checkers delivery trucks. Everyone was amazed and excited. They had never seen a theme like that before.

"But seeing the excitement on Callum's face when he saw the cake, made it all worth it. He was over the moon. It was the best day ever for him." The party packs made to look like the Checkers Sixty60 delivery bags. Biswarnund of Phoenix, said the party cost a lot but she was happy to see her son excited. “It was a journey to make his dream a reality, but I love giving my children the best,” she said.