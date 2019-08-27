The Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company will debut at the Jomba! Dance Festival in Durban. Picture: Supplied

A LEADING dance company from the US, the Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company, will perform at the Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience in Durban. Founder, Daniel Singh, said the company performed and presented Indian and modern dance that mirrored the multiple identities of second-generation south Asians.

“Dakshina means ‘offering’ and it was really this spirit of offering to the community and our teachers, both ancestral and contemporary, that seeded the founding of our company.

“I saw our company as having three interweaving strands (Bharatha Natyam, modern, and our hybrid-technique) to make the whole identity stronger and in synchrony with the individual strands,” he explained.

“One of my mentors, Uttara Coorlawala, once remarked to me that I am choreographing my identity and over the years her prescient statement has come true.

“As a south Asian-American choreographer, I wanted to create a movement that luxuriated in both our hereditary vocabulary as well as the ever-evolving modern dance vocabulary in their individual techniques.

“I very much wanted to see what would emerge when the filigree, like the detail of the gestures, rhythms, and expressiveness of Bharatha Natyam, merged with the generous use of space, group dynamics, and abstraction that modern dance had. Dance truly was the realm of possibility for me, and I hope this translates to the audiences as well.”

Traditional versus modern dance:

In an age where modernism and Westernism often overtake tradition, Singh spoke on why it was important for the youth to hold on to their tradition and culture.

“Our bodies are repositories of the ancient ancestral wisdom, and dance especially is still very primal at its root and distilled down to the clarity of the human body.

“While most other art forms have had tremendous innovation as the particular form changes over timedance has, in essence, remained the same. This is because the function of the human body has not changed that much over the course of thousands of years.

“This is precisely why traditional dance forms (like Bharatha Natyam, Kathak and Kuchipudi) can still inform and guide contemporary dance forms. Their essential tool is the same.

“What a wonderful joy that we get to draw on both our traditional body knowledge and our contemporary explorations. To give up one or the other would be to insist on only seeing the world through just your left or right eye when the vision of both eyes working together is exponentially stronger and clearer.”

Signature work for SA:

He said Dakshina would perform Vasanth - its signature hybrid work - at Jomba!

“The is a retelling of the myth of how spring descends to Earth after a cosmic struggle and draws on Bharatha Natyam and modern dance vocabularies.

“Ode is set to Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and we will be performing the spring and winter sections of this dance as a counterpoint to imagine what spring might look like from the abstract treatment of modern dance.”

The company will also perform modern dance legend Anna Sokolow’s Lyric Suite.

“Known for her minimal choreography, this Sokolow gem is as fresh as ever despite being choreographed in 1953 originally. Our company dancer, Rachel, will also do two short solos based in Bharatha Natyam.”

Dance a tool of diplomacy:

The Dakshina company has travelled widely internationally, sharing its art.

Singh said travelling with the company and its dances helped find ways to open hearts and minds and to connect with people around the world in tangible and meaningful ways.

“The work in the studio can often be lonely and isolating for choreographers and dancers. We often spend our birthdays, anniversaries, and vacation time in the dance studio.

“What a joy to break this cycle of isolation and celebrate the joy of communion with our fellow human beings, whatever the language, caste, or creed. Also, given the current political climate in the US and around the world, travelling with our dances becomes a small but powerful tool in building communities up. If this isn’t cultural diplomacy at its best, I am not sure what would be.”

This year marks the company’s first trip to Jomba! “We are looking forward to seeing our sister dance companies in performance and we are thrilled to be leading multiple workshops with the community after our stage performances.”

The Centre for Creative Arts (UKZN) and the eThekwini Municipality hosts the 21st Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience at various venues around the city from August 27 to September 8.

The festival features the best in contemporary dance, the Jomba! Youth Fringe (featuring over 18 youth dance groups from across KZN. and a series of free workshops and masterclasses.

The Dakshina/Daniel Phoenix Singh Dance Company will perform on September 2 at 7.30pm at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

For ticketing for this show and others visit Computicket.com; for the full Jomba! programme visit http://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

