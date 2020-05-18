How to boost, and build, your immune system

LIFESTYLE - THERE are a number of guidelines and principles mentioned in Ayurveda of how one should consume food, also taking into account the season (Rtucharya) and daily regimen (Dinacharya). These guidelines were put in place in Ayurvedic medicine so that we can live in harmony with nature and establish balance in our body. Much of Ayurvedic medicine operates in accordance with nature. This is why this is the science of longevity and the promotion of health. Foods that are preserved, refrigerated and reheated are devoid of prana. Prana is a Sanskrit word which can be translated into “that which exists before an atom”. It is closely correlated to “chi” in Chinese medicine. It is ultimately energy or life force. Foods that are kept on a shelf, frozen or overcooked have no prana.

Prana sustains our bodies and mind and promotes a healthy immune system, digestion, respiration and circulation.

Our cells thrive on this vital life force. Research has even shown that a body, which is deficient in prana, is more prone to ill-health, sleeplessness and even incidences of cancer.

At this time, we should focus on building our immune systems by eating freshly prepared home-cooked meals at regular times.

Fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, ghee, fresh cow’s milk etc, are the basic foundation of a healthy diet.

Take-out food should be avoided if possible. But eating fresh food does not necessarily mean eating uncooked food, which puts a tremendous amount of stress on the digestive power. It is best to eat grilled, steamed or cooked food.

Consume a light and easily digestible diet, including anti-inflammatory foods (cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, ginger, cumin, etc), while avoiding heavy, mucus-forming foods (black gram, yoghurt, cheese, milk, ice-cream, pizza etc).

Foods/herbs to incorporate into daily diets for treating the cold or flu and boosting your immunity:

* Ginger root: When nausea accompanies an illness, ginger root fights infection and alleviates stomach distress. Ginger contains nearly a dozen antiviral compounds. Scientists have isolated several chemicals in ginger that have specific effects against rhinoviruses (infections in the nose).

Some of these chemicals are extraordinarily effective in their anti-rhinovirus effects. Other constituents in ginger - gingerols, and shogaols - help relieve cold symptoms because they reduce pain and fever, suppress coughing and have a mild sedative effect that encourages rest.

* Garlic: Eating fresh garlic helps ward off colds or flu. To treat ear infections, one can cut a small tube, or a plug-shaped piece of a fresh garlic bulb, wrap that piece in tissue, and place the wrapped garlic into the ear canal. Do not shove it down deep. You just want it resting in the opening, like an earplug.

* Himalayan silver fir: This is also known as talisa in Ayurveda. A common formulation used is talisa powder. A prescribed dose of the powder is usually taken internally to treat coughing, digestive disorders, colic pain and anaemia. The powdered leaves are given along with honey to treat cough, bronchial asthma and hoarseness.

* Clove oil (for stress): Being under lockdown and all the uncertainty that comes with the pandemic has been a major point of stress, which can weaken immunity.

Clove oil is a stress reliever. It has a stimulating effect on the mind and it removes mental exhaustion and fatigue. It also helps patients suffering from insomnia. Clove oil has been shown to be effective in relieving muscle cramps and headaches.

* Please consult an Ayurvedic physician before taking any prescribed medication that has been discussed.

Govender, who was born in Durban and is based in Pretoria, is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise Ayurveda in the country. For more information: www.ayuhealthandwellness.com​

