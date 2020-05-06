How to get a grip on your finances

LIFESTYLE - A budget is how you plan to spend your money. It helps you to check in advance whether you have enough cash to spend on the things you need to buy or would like to purchase. If the budgeting plan reveals that you don’t have enough money to do everything you would like to do, then you can use this process to prioritise what is most important. Many of us are earning less than we did before the Covid-19 era, or soon will be earning less. It is advisable to draw up or reassess your budget now. If you do not cut back and readjust your budget now, there is a possibility you will sink into debt or deeper into debt. Here are some tips: Trimming the fat: For many families, the lockdown has been a wake-up call about priorities. Some have realised they have frittered away a lot of money on eating out and entertainment. Others, already battling to cope, are worried about how they will pay basic bills. Some general tips to help cut expenses include:

-Before you go shopping, plan your meals, and make a list of groceries and other requirements such as toiletries and pet food. Stick to your shopping list.

-Sort through your cupboards and drawers. Put aside items you never use, to sell or donate after the lockdown.

-Analyse your debit orders and other monthly payments. Do you really need more than one credit card and a gym membership you never use? You might have insurance on items that you no longer own. The analysis will give you a clearer idea of where your money goes and will make it easier to trim some of the costs.

Draw up a basic budget: Identify the income you receive every month. For example, a salary, and income from letting out a room of your home. Track your spending by listing every item you spend money on a month. Establish whether your income covers the expenses, and if not, prioritise what is important. Take account of your goals. For example, saving for your retirement or a home renovation. Adjust your habits if necessary to take account of your goals.

Continue to keep close tabs on your spending: If you are worried about debt, take the advice of a reputable debt counsellor. Two online tools that could help: www.justmoney.co.za/calculators/budget-calculator/ and for debt, DebtBusters is an industry leader, see www.debtbusters.co.za

* Nicholson is the commercial manager of personal finance website Justmoney.co.za

