Tis the season to be jolly - and giving. Here are some tips on how you can help those in need over the festive period:

Chatsworth Cheshire Home:

THE home, which was founded in 1971 by Professor FGH Mayet and the late Dr UA Meer, cares for mentally and physically challenged children and adults. The home accommodates 39children and 35 adults. Reena Singh, a spokesperson, said they often ran short of supplies. This included toiletries, towels, groceries and bed linen. She said that while their core function was to provide full-time residential care, they were becoming a community-based organisation, providing services through outreach programmes.

For information, call Singh at 0314003477 or Sandy Padayachee at 031 4005303.





Tafta’s Christmas Meals Campaign:

THIS initiative encourages the public to sponsor about 2000 three-course Christmas meals to Tafta elders, community clubs and wellness centre members.

Femada Shamam, the chief executive officer at Tafta, said many elders spent the festive season alone.

She also said many were rejected or faced financial hardships.

“We seek to fill this gap but we can only do this with the continued generosity of the community.

“We encourage the public to sponsor Christmas meals to help us create a sense of home on this special occasion and to also visit our homes to spread festive cheer,” said Shamam.

“Your contribution means more than just a good meal. It means a rare opportunity to dress up, enjoy companionship, laughter, music and entertainment.”

The menu comprises starters, roast lamb and chicken, potatoes and vegetables, with pudding or trifle. It will cost R110 per person.

For enquiries, call 0313323721.



Upper Highway Baby Home building initiative:

The Upper Highway Baby Home cares for abandoned and vulnerable babies who are waiting to be adopted.

Since the home opened in January 2018, it has been forced to turn away 11 babies a month due to the shortage of space.

Kerry Stanton, the co-founder, and her husband, Gary, said they were generally full by February.

“This is a problem throughout Durban as all the baby homes are either at capacity or very near,” said Stanton. “When the Edith Benson Baby Home burnt down last year, the pressure on the existing homes increased.

“We are trying to raise funds to expand our home. The building plans are finalised and we need to raise R600000. Also, with more babies, there are more salaries for carers that need to be covered.”

The home’s monthly operational costs are R50000. It is expected to rise to R75000 when the capacity doubles.

Stanton appealed to companies and individuals to contribute toward the expansion or donate monthly toward the operational costs.

“No donation is too small. We appreciate every cent.”

The home accepts pre-loved baby goods, baby consumables, cleaning products and food for the staff that look after the babies.

Stanton said they hoped the Adopt A Cot programme would take off in the new year.

For information, call her at 0828231844 or Gary at 0829089185.





Jingle Bowls Festive Season Campaign:

From now until mid-January, the Durban and Coast SPCA expects they will need to feed about 1500 stray, unwanted and abandoned pets at their facilities.

Tanya Fleischer, the marketing manager for Durban and Coast SPCA, said the animals would require more than 10 bags (8kg each) of food a day as well as canned food and pouch meals.

“Our hearts break for the little dog left alone at home when his owners go on holiday and he waits for them all day to come back. But they don’t,” said Fleischer.

Inspectors would be on duty to rescue abandoned and ill-treated animals, she said.

“When they bring that little dog or frightened cat back to the safety of the SPCA, we must have a bowl of food to give them.”

She encouraged the community to place items in their food bins at local supermarkets or donate via www.spcadbn.org.za

For information, call 0315796534.

