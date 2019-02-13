ARE you still trying to plan a romantic night out for Valentine’s Day? Here is a heads up on some of the options you may want to consider.

* Traditional Romantic: Vasco’s Restaurant at the Hilton hotel in Durban is known for its epic buffet. On Valentine’s Day you can relax and recharge with a buffet dinner, welcome drink, a gift per couple, and live entertainment. If you are unable to get away on Valentine’s night, the restaurant recently launched its Curry Cup Buffet (only on Saturdays). The evening is themed around an Indian experience - with authentic curries from different regions of India on offer. From starters to mains and desserts, it proves to be a taste trip through India with creations by the in-house tandoori chef, Anis Ahmed. If you decide to go to either dinner - Valentine’s Day or the Curry Cup buffets - be sure to make a reservation by calling 031 336 8232.





* High Flyer: If you and your partner have taken a day off from work next Thursday, and you want to impress in true high flyer style, why not try a helicopter flight up the Umgeni River to the Inanda Valley for a romantic picnic for two. The romantic day out, by Sky Adventures, runs from 8am to 4pm. The trip includes the picnic, champagne and roses. For more information, visit [email protected]





* Drift Away Together: Escape the city with a romantic Venice-style gondola ride at the Point Waterfront. Zulumoon Gondola Rides have put together a Valentine’s Day offer of a 40-minute gondola ride with chocolates, sparkling non-alcoholic wine and a red rose. Queries and bookings on 084 730 8784.





* Night Out at the Movies with a Difference: Movie lovers can enjoy a live stage throwback treat through Rockwood Theatre’s Hollywood Hits. It showcases hit songs from Hollywood’s most popular music from the greatest movies to hit the big screen from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. Expect hits from the likes of Saturday Night Fever anthems Night Fever, Jive Talkin and You Should Be Dancing to the all-time classics from movies like Dirty Dancing, Purple Rain, Top Gun, and Fame. There is a 10-piece cast of performers and musicians. The show starts at 8pm on Valentine’s Day. Queries and bookings at 031 161 0000.

